Anthony Joshua Under Attack For Supporting Efe Ajagba Ahead Of IBF Eliminator

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Congolese-French professional boxer Martin Bakole has launched a scathing attack on Anthony Joshua following the former world champion’s prediction that Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba will defeat him in their upcoming IBF eliminator.

The comments, in which Joshua appeared to favour Efe Ajagba, provoked a fiery response from Bakole, who took to social media to voice his displeasure.

Bakole and Efe Ajagba are set to square off this year in an IBF final eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for Daniel Dubois’ heavyweight title. With a professional record of 21-1, Bakole is confident in his ability to secure a victory, but Joshua’s backing of Ajagba has struck a nerve.

In a video outburst posted on X, Bakole directed his frustrations at Joshua, accusing the former unified champion of dodging a fight with him and disrespecting his abilities.

“Hey, Anthony Joshua, this video is for you. I called you out, I wanted to knock you out, and now you’re saying Ajagba is going to beat me. Shame on you,” said Bakole. “How many times did I call you out? How many times did I ask you to fight in Africa? You should feel ashamed of yourself.”

Bakole went further, taking jabs at Joshua’s recent career setbacks, including his stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois last September. “I broke [Dubois’] nose twice in sparring, and he knocked you out cold. I will knock you out in the first round,” Bakole claimed.

Ranked #3 by the IBF, Bakole is preparing to face Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The winner will secure a shot at IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, adding more intrigue to an already competitive heavyweight division.

Bakole, who scored an emphatic fifth-round knockout of Jared Anderson in August, remains focused on dismantling Ajagba first before setting his sights on Joshua. “Wait till you see how I knock him [Ajagba] out. Then I’ll knock you out too, Anthony Joshua. You’re talking nonsense,” he said.

The Congolese boxer emphasised his ambition to become a world champion and vowed to defeat both Ajagba and Joshua in the near future.

Bakole’s strong words have added a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash with Ajagba, which is expected to be a highly competitive and significant fight in the heavyweight division.

BusinessDay.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com