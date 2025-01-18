Activist Hails Tompolo, Tonlagha, Pondi, Others For Development Of Riverine Communities

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Niger Delta-born human and environmental rights activist, Comrade Mulade Sheriff has commended High Chief, Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo a.k.a (Tompolo), Engr Mathew Tonlagha, Managing Director, Maton Oil and Gas Services Ltd, High Chief Engr Kestin Pondi, Managing director, Tantita Security Limited and others for their effort towards the development of riverine communities in Delta State.

The renowned Delta State-born peace and development advocate applauded these illustrious sons of ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of the State for their infrastructural revolution initiatives and human empowerment efforts across coastal dwellers in the state, has part of their corporate social responsibilities to the communities.

The United Nations Peace Ambassador and the Ibe-Serimowei of Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Mulade Sheriff, call on all sons and daughters of riverine communities to give them maximum support and cooperation towards opening up and expanding the development infrastructures in the coastal communities for economic growth, as Tantita continues to carry out its surveillance operations across the communities.

Advertisement

Sheriff noted, “it is imperative to state that the coastal communities that warehouse the nation’s economy but were totally neglected by federal and state governments in spite of their huge contributions, which environment has suffered several degradation ranging from oil and gas pollution, marine erosion/surge that as wash away many communities, leading to lost of traditional fishing rights and farming, etc”.

“I wish to sincerely commend Tompolo, Engr Mathew Tonlagha, and Engr Kestin Pondi for their doggedness towards the exposition and development of the riverine communities through the infrastructural revolution and human empowerment.. Permit me to equally use this medium to express my gratitude to them for saving our once bastardized environment through the Tantita Security Surveillance Contracts. I applaud and encourage you to continue to demonstrate that capacity by saving the Niger Delta environment, which is more critical to the region and the yet unborn generations” he asserted.

Stressing further, he emphasized, ‘it is imperative to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to sustain the Tantita security surveillance contracts to grow the nation’s oil production and sustain the relative peace in the Niger Delta”

DailyIndependent

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com