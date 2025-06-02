49-Years-Old Woman In Police Net  For Stealing Two-Months-Old Baby Boy

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old woman, Joy Temitope, for allegedly stealing a two-month-old baby in Koko, Delta State.

This was made known in a statement shared by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Monday.

According to Edafe, the suspect lured and deceived a 20-year-old mother before allegedly drugging her and fleeing with her infant son.

He added that acting on intelligence-driven policing, the suspect was tracked down and arrested.

The statement read, “The suspect, Mrs Joy Temitope, aged 49 years lured and deceived a 20-year-old girl who had a two-month-old baby. She drugged the girl and stole her baby somewhere in Koko, Delta State.

“Acting on intelligence-driven policing, the suspect was arrested three months later and the baby boy who is now five months old rescued and reunited with his mother.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com