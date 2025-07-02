23-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Self To Death

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A 23-year-old man, Mr. ThankGod Elufo, has allegedly taken his own life by stabbing himself behind Nwodo Estate in the Ajaji (Bonsaac) layout area of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday night after the young man was reportedly asked by his elder brother to prepare for an outing.

Sources told The Guardian that the elder brother, after requesting ThankGod to dress up, waited for him unaware that his sibling had gone into the kitchen and allegedly stabbed himself fatally.

Speaking on the incident, a local resident said a distress call was made to the Chairman of the local vigilante group, Mr. Okolo, who quickly arrived at the scene.

“The incident happened behind Nwodo Estate in Ajaji layout. They called the vigilante chairman

“According to his elder brother, he was waiting for ThankGod to come out after asking him to dress up for an outing, but unknown to him, the boy went into the kitchen and stabbed himself.”

The body of the deceased was discovered in the kitchen, and the incident was promptly reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of B Division in Asaba. Police officers arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. and evacuated the body to the morgue.

Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide are ongoing.

Guardian-Nigeria

