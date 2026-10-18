23-Year-Old Boy, Kidnaps, 16-Year-Old Girlfriend, Extort, Money, From Her Parents

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LAGOS OCTOBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) has revealed that a 23-year man has abducted her teenage girlfriend in order to extort money from her parents.

Edafe described the incident as an unfortunate situation, alleging that the suspect had taken advantage of his relationship with the underage girl to facilitate a kidnapping scheme intended to extort money from her parents.

He said the suspect was 23 years old dating an underage girl before allegedly becoming involved in a plot to exploit her family financially. “This is the unfortunate situation we have right now, where somebody like this, just look at him. First of all, he’s 23 years old, dating an underage, now kidnapping her just to exploit and extort money from her parents,” Edafe said.

The case, according to the details previously disclosed by the police spokesman, began with a report that the 16-year-old girl had been kidnapped from an estate in Asaba, Delta State. However, police investigations allegedly uncovered a different account of the incident, with the girl reportedly telling Edafe that her boyfriend had come to take her from the estate.

Following his account of the investigation, Edafe turned his attention to parents, urging them to learn from the incident and take steps to prevent their children from falling victim to similar situations. “It’s quite unfortunate. I will always want to say parents, going forward, to do more,” he said.

He appealed directly to parents watching the video, encouraging them to pay closer attention to their children’s circumstances and relationships to help protect them from potential harm. “Are you also parents watching, learn from this, going forward, so that they will not fall victim to this kind of situation. God bless you,” Edafe added.

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