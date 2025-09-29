2027:Group Vows To Mobilise Grassroot Support For Tinubu, Honours Dafinone, Pledges 9m Votes For APC

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Chairman of the Tinubu Must Rule Again (TMRA) group, Dr. Marvel Omars, has declared the group’s commitment to mobilising grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Omars made this known during a courtesy visit and award presentation to the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone.

He explained that TMRA, established a few months ago as an APC grassroots support platform, has already structured its membership across the 36 states, local governments, and wards, including the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the group aims to deliver at least 50 votes per polling unit, amounting to about 9 million votes nationwide for the APC in 2027

“TMRA is designed to galvanise and mobilise massive support for our principal, the President, and all APC candidates. We are poised to disabuse and disengage the criticisms of the opposition and ensure resounding victory in 2027,” Omars stated.

During the event, Senator Dafinone was formally recognised as a Patron of TMRA and presented with the TMR Personality Achievements Award in acknowledgment of his contributions to democracy and human capital development in Delta Central.

The meeting’s agenda also included: Presentation of the TMR Personality Achievements Award to Senator Dafinone, ihs nomination as a Patron of TMRA, solicitation of financial support for the inauguration of TMRA’s national and state executives in Abuja and plans for the inauguration of TMRA’s Delta State chapter, to be hosted by Senator Dafinone.

Omars commended Senator Dafinone’s leadership qualities, describing him as a trusted and reliable representative of his constituents.

He assured that TMRA would work with him and other party leaders to consolidate support for the APC ahead of the next election cycle.

Responding, Senator Dafinone, representing expressed gratitude to the Tinubu Must Rule Again (TMRA) group for honouring him with the TMR Personality Achievements Award and nominating him as one of its patrons.

He described the recognition as an encouragement to remain steadfast in delivering quality representation and democratic dividends to his constituents.

“This award is not just for me as an individual but for the good people of Delta Central whom I represent in the Senate. It is a call to continue serving with integrity, transparency, and dedication,” the senator said.

He praised TMRA for its grassroots mobilisation efforts across the country, noting that its ambitious target ahead of the 2027 general elections demonstrated seriousness and commitment to strengthening democracy and the APC.

“The target you have set for 2027 is ambitious but achievable. With unity of purpose and effective mobilisation, TMRA will play a significant role in delivering victory for our President, our party, and democracy in Nigeria,” Dafinone added.

