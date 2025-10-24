2027: Why Urhobos  Need To Unite Behind Senator Dafinone?

Share This





















By Okorugbo Wilson

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH(URHOBOTODAY)-In the evolving political landscape of Delta State, one undeniable truth stands tall — the All Progressives Congress (APC) owes its strong presence in Delta Central to the courage, sacrifice, and foresight of its visionary leaders.

From the pioneering efforts of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, the founding father of APC in Delta State, to the unwavering commitment of other respected elders, financiers, and grassroots mobilizers across the senatorial district, the story of APC in Delta is one of resilience, unity of purpose, and shared belief in a progressive alternative.

When the party’s foundation was laid amidst skepticism and hostility, these leaders-men and women of conviction — invested their time, resources, and reputations to nurture a movement that could challenge the status quo. They built bridges, inspired hope, and gave political relevance to countless members who once felt voiceless in the system. Today, that collective labour has blossomed into a credible and formidable political force that continues to shape the direction of Urhobo and Delta politics.

Standing upon this legacy of courage and perseverance is Senator Ede Dafinone, a leader whose performance has reaffirmed the wisdom of those who fought to plant the APC flag in Delta Central. Senator Dafinone represents a rare blend of professional integrity, humility, and visionary leadership. Since his election to the Senate, he has distinguished himself as a silent achiever with a deep understanding of governance, economic reform, and community development.

His record speaks clearly; impactful youth and women empowerment programs, legislative initiatives grounded in social welfare and accountability, and a steady voice on national issues that affect not only Delta Central but the broader Niger Delta. His representation reflects the Urhobo ideals of industriousness, intellect, and fairness — qualities that have made him both respected in Abuja and admired at home.

The return of Senator Ede Dafinone for a second term is not about personal ambition. It is about consolidating the gains of experience for the collective progress of Delta Central Senatorial District. In the Nigerian Senate, seniority is not ceremonial — it is a source of leverage. A ranking senator enjoys greater access to strategic committees, has stronger influence in national budgetary processes, and can negotiate more effectively for federal projects that directly impact constituents.

We have seen this pattern across Nigeria from Senator Ahmad Lawan, who rose to become Senate President, even our own Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta Central, through years of legislative continuity, was able to influence development back home. Experience in the Senate is like a tree — its roots deepen with time. It takes years to build networks, understand the procedural complexities of lawmaking, and earn the respect that translates into influence. To disrupt this process is to uproot growth just when it begins to bear fruit.

Delta Central occupies a strategic and historic position in Delta politics. It is not just the geographical center but the heartbeat of the Urhobo nation, the cultural and political axis that balances the state’s delicate power structure. What happens in Delta Central often sets the tone for the entire Delta State.

If Delta Central were to lose that advantage to inexperience, it would mean starting the race all over again — at a time when the district needs to move faster and reach further in national relevance. The value of a ranking senator cannot be overemphasized; each term completed multiplies one’s ability to deliver more.

The APC in Delta Central has come too far to allow internal fragmentation or premature ambition to erode its progress. The collective blessing of our founding fathers — particularly Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and other respected elders — will not only inspire harmony but will also reaffirm the APC’s moral authority and unity of direction. Their voices carry both history and weight; their support can bridge differences and reignite the same spirit that birthed the party in Delta.

Consequently, this is a defining moment for all APC leaders and stakeholders — from Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Fred Majemite, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chief John Nani, the indefatigable youth leaders, women coordinators, ward chairmen, and every loyal party member across the eight local government areas of Delta Central. The time has come to close ranks, to put aside internal divides, and to rally behind a common purpose — the reelection of Senator Ede Dafinone.

At this defining moment in our political journey, what the Urhobo Nation needs most is cohesion, not competition — unity, not fragmentation. In an era when ethnic interests are best defended through collective strength, retaining Senator Ede Dafinone for a second term is both strategic and unifying. His presence in the Senate is more than representation; it is a symbol of Urhobo stability and solidarity. By rallying behind a sitting senator with proven integrity and competence, the Urhobo people reduce internal rivalries and amplify their collective voice on the national stage. A divided Urhobo cannot command respect in the politics of Delta or Nigeria.

Re-electing Senator Ede Dafinone is not just about rewarding performance; it is about protecting Delta Central’s seat at the national table — ensuring that the gains of the past are not lost, but built upon, expanded, and multiplied for the benefit of generations to come. For this reason, stability, continuity, and solidarity are not mere political slogans — they are strategic imperatives.

By uniting behind Senator Dafinone’s second term, APC leaders will be sending a powerful message of maturity, discipline, and strategic foresight — qualities that will strengthen the party ahead of future contests.

In the end, this call is bigger than individuals. It is about preserving the legacy of the APC in Delta Central, ensuring the senatorial district retains its deserved voice at the national table, and building a stronger platform for the party’s future victories.

Together with all APC leaders and faithful members, Delta Central can make the light shine even brighter — for the good of the Urhobo people, for the progress of Delta State, and for the advancement of the All Progressives Congress.

Wilson Okorugbo, a Political Analyst and Social Commentator, writes from Ughelli.

