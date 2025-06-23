2027: Why The Urhobo Nation Must Root For A Ranking Senator

Share This





















By Ufuoma Egbo,

LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-In politics, power is rarely given—it is taken through strategic foresight and collective discipline. The 2027 general election isn’t just another ballot; it’s a critical juncture for the Urhobo Nation to finally secure its political and developmental future.

To unlock unparalleled federal influence and attract crucial projects, Delta Central MUST prioritise continuity by ensuring the Okpe/Uvwie/Sapele Federal Constituency produces a ranking senator. The question is not just who will represent Delta Central in the Senate, but what kind of senator the Urhobo need at this critical moment. This isn’t about sentiment; it’s about strategic wisdom, equitable representation, and maximising the collective benefit for every Urhobo son and daughter.

In the corridors of the National Assembly, seniority isn’t just a title—it’s a potent weapon. A ranking senator commands significant leverage: access to powerful committees, eligibility for leadership positions, and an unmatched ability to draw substantial development projects to their constituency and, by extension, the entire senatorial district. Look at the record: the late Senator Fred Brume, Senator Felix Ibru, Senator Adegor Eferakeya, all couldn’t do much because they were not allowed to consolidate, and Urhobo nation paid for it. We witnessed this firsthand with the noticeable achievements of the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, whose seniority paved the way for both his high office and the flow of projects into Urhobo land. Albeit many were directed to his immediate community. Regardless, those projects still resided within Urhobo land. To squander this strategic advantage now, when a path to continuity exists, would be a grievous self-inflicted wound.

History offers a harsh lesson. In the 1999-2015 election cycle, the Urhobo nation made a critical error by failing to re-elect experienced senators for second terms. This premature termination of legislative tenures denied our representatives the opportunity to become ranking members, effectively robbing Urhobo of vital influence and the associated development. We must not repeat this mistake. The consensus among astute political observers is clear: allowing a legislator at least two terms is crucial for building essential networks, consolidating experience, and attracting federal dividends. The current awareness of this strategic value must translate into decisive action in 2027.

Fairness demands that the Okpe/Uvwie/Sapele axis be allowed to complete a second term. Consider the glaring political history: while the Ethiope Federal Constituency enjoyed eight years of governorship, and Ughelli/Udu federal constituency held the senatorial seat for nearly two decades, the Okpe/Uvwie/Sapele axis has only had a meagre six years of senatorial representation in 25 years of Nigeria’s current democracy. The vast majority of those years were dominated by the Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency. Some argue about the Governor and current Senator, both of whom hail from Okpe, conveniently forgetting that they contested on different party platforms in 2023. No one would have raised that issue if Omo-Agege had won as Governor. Equity, material justice, and strategic development dictate that Okpe’s turn for consistent senatorial representation is now.

Besides, the governorship follows a state-wide zoning formula, not a senatorial one. That argument holds no water in deciding who should represent Delta Central in the Senate. Urhobo must stop playing politics with emotions. If Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was allowed two terms—delivering meaningful projects and holding national office as Deputy Senate President—why deny Okpe the same opportunity? Equity demands that what’s good for one axis must be good for all. If we disrupt this tenure now, what assurance is there that Okpe will get a second chance in 2031? And if they do, will they again be forced out after just one term? This sets up an unhealthy cycle of exclusion and injustice.

The fear that allowing Okpe a second term would concentrate benefits in one area is unfounded and counterproductive. A senator, regardless of their immediate constituency, represents the entire Delta Central. Our history proves this: impactful senators like Fred Brume, Pius Ewherido, and Ovie Omo-Agege all attracted projects that spanned the entire Urhobo nation, and Senator Dafinone is doing the same. Urhobo is one, and its development should reflect that unity. By strengthening the incumbent, Senator Dafinone, we empower him to consolidate his credible performance and deliver even more for all of Urhobo and Delta State.

This is bigger than Okpe. A ranking senator from Urhobo land means stronger leverage with the Tinubu-led presidency, greater access to federal projects, and a louder voice in national politics. This is about Delta Central’s seat at the table—and no seat is given to those who keep changing their representatives every four years. Urhobo sons and daughters—this is the moment to rise above petty politics. Let us unite behind a clear, strategic agenda. Support equity. Support continuity. Support Okpe to produce the first ranking senator from their axis in this current democratic dispensation.

Let’s put sentiment aside: Senator Ede Dafinone has done well in his first two years in the Senate. The wise move is not to disrupt but to reinforce. He already knows the terrain, has built vital relationships and network in the Senate, and is in a position to elevate Urhobo interests at the national level—if we let him. You don’t change a winning team. You back it. Strengthen it. Let Dafinone go back, not just as a senator, but as a ranking senator who can open more doors for Delta Central.

To truly benefit from the current Tinubu-led administration, the Urhobo nation desperately needs a ranking senator by 2027—someone with established legislative influence who can attract national attention and tangible projects. Political positions are not mere rewards; they are tools for strategic development. Let us rise above petty sentiments and self-interest. The choice is stark and clear: continuity brings influence. Influence brings development. And development uplifts the entire Urhobo Nation. This is the time for wisdom, unity, and foresight. Let reason prevail!

Ufuoma Egbo, A public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abraka

