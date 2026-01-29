2027:  Why Senator Ede Dafinone Is Position For  Second Term

Share This





















By P.O. Edu

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone’s impressive track record in the Senate has earned him widespread recognition and admiration from his constituents in Delta Central. He’s exemplified modern and effective representation, championing crucial issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Through his tireless efforts, Senator Dafinone has secured projects and funding that have directly impacted the lives of Delta Central residents. His recent health outreach program treated diverse sicknesses and diseases, while his renovation of secondary schools has provided students with modern equipments.

As a strong advocate for good governance, Senator Dafinone has consistently pushed for accountability and transparency in government. His commitment to addressing pressing issues like job creation, security, and agricultural development has made him a trusted voice in the Senate. “Never in the history of our constituency have we had a senator who is closer to the people,” says Mr. Adjarho Umufrefre, a resident of Ughelli, highlighting Senator Dafinone’s accessibility and dedication to his constituents.

Senator Dafinone’s legislative record is impressive, with notable bills and motions aimed at improving Nigerians’ lives. He’s sponsored several bills focusing on education, infrastructural development, and economic regulation, including establishing federal universities in Delta State and amending the Petroleum Training Institute Act. Key bills include the Chartered Institute of Planning of Nigeria (CIPN) Bill, Federal University of Education, Isiokolo Bill, and Anti-Open Grazing and Ranching Bill.

With a proven track record and deep understanding of Delta Central’s issues, Senator Dafinone is well-positioned for re-election. His constituents are rallying behind him, recognizing the value of his experience and commitment. A second term would enable him to build on his achievements and drive progress in Delta Central and nationally, cementing his legacy as a champion of the people.

_ P. O. Edu,. Esq.

