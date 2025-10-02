2027: Over 1000 Delta Youths Pass Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Oborevwori, Waive

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 1000 youths drawn from Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu (U3) Federal Constituency of Delta State on Wednesday passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Hon. Rev. Francis Waive, citing their “exemplary performance” in office and endorsing them for reelection in 2027.

The resolution was taken during a youth summit held at T’Nero’s Place (Sakpra Hall), DSC Township, Udu Local Government Area, where over 1,000 young people gathered for empowerment and political engagement.

Key political figures from the Delta APC attended the event, including Hon. (Rev.) Francis Waive, Olorogun John Oguma, Olorogun Eddy Ono-Sorhue, Chief Henry Afure Sakpra, and Barr. Valentine Onojeghuo and others.

Speaking at the event while presenting the report of his stewardship, Hon. Waive thanked the youth for their support over the years and pledged continued empowerment programs, noting that provisions for youth initiatives were already captured in the 2025 budget.

“We have future leaders among us, those who will one day become Governors and Senators,” Waive said. “Our youth empowerment initiative is included in the 2025 budget, and those present today will be among the first beneficiaries.”

He lauded Governor Oborevwori’s role in sustaining the Federal Medical Centre, Udu, and expressed confidence in his re-election bid for 2027. He also reaffirmed support for President Tinubu, citing the progress of work on the Benin–Effurun road expressway.

“I salute my Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his total support. He is a humble leader, and we will continue to support him. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also deserves our backing and continued support to enable him to deliver on his promises,” Waive said.

The lawmaker further urged unity within the Delta APC, dismissing perceived rifts between old and new members, while also seeking youth backing for his reelection bid.

“My signature of excellence is visible throughout my federal constituency,” he declared.

In an interview with the newsmen, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Olorogun John Oguma, praised the performance of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, and Hon.Waive, urging patience with the governor, whom he said would deliver on all promises.

According to him, ” President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori and Waive’s reelection will be easier in 2027 because of their excellent performance. “I can boldly tell you that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock and Government House in Delta, and with the youths solidly behind Hon. Waive, one can’t stop them.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Ejiro Hope, National Youth Leader of U3 Federal Constituency Youth, described the occasion as “Youth O’clock.” He stressed that the program was not a political rally but an empowerment platform:

“This is a youth summit and not a political gathering. It is an opportunity to hear from our member, Hon. Francis Waive, to interact with him one-on-one. Numerous employment opportunities have been created for our youth, and we urge continued peace across Delta State.”

Chief Hope also presented Waive with an award for “Most Friendly House of Representative Member,” recognising his legislative contributions and support for grassroots projects.

Other leaders at the summit echoed their support, Evang. Eddy Ono-Sorhue praised Waive’s “hard work and commitment,” while Chief Henry Afure Sakpra described him as a “square peg in a square hole,” urging youths to register to vote.

The summit ended with a resounding call for unity, empowerment, and active participation of U3 youth in shaping the future of their constituency and Delta State at large.

