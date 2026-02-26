2027: Delta Central, Behold Who The Cap Truly Fits

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In the nuanced terrain of Delta Central politics, where endorsements are often weighed against personal interests, political convenience, and bargaining, the recent remarks by HRM, Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, on the person and character of Senator Ede Dafinone , stand out as both significant and instructive.

The symbolic and dignified event became more than a literary celebration. With the monarch’s remarks during the launch of his autobiography, Odyssey of Royalty, it evolved into a moment of political reflection and leadership appraisal.

In a climate where public praise is sometimes transactional, when a monarch known for discipline, candor, and independence—one who does not trade flattery for favour nor temper his voice to suit political convenience; speaks approvingly of a serving senator, the weight of such words cannot be dismissed as mere protocol. His Majesty’s remarks carried uncommon moral clarity.

His Royal Majesty highlighted three defining traits of Senator Ede Dafinone: accessibility, humility, and responsiveness. These are not ornamental virtues; they are the architecture of representative leadership. According to the monarch, the senator takes calls, responds to messages promptly, and returns missed calls without hesitation. In the Ovie’s estimation, these are not trivial gestures; they are the hallmarks of responsible leadership.

In a representative democracy, access is power. A senator who is unreachable becomes symbolic of distant governance. Conversely, a senator who remains within reach—whose phone lines are open and whose offices in Abuja and Delta Central are accessible—signals inclusion and accountability.

The Ovie’s remarks reinforce a growing public perception: since his election three years ago, Senator Dafinone has cultivated a leadership style rooted in visibility and engagement. He is not politically aloof. His contact details are in the public domain. His offices are open. His posture is conversational rather than imperial. This model of leadership contrasts sharply with the culture of barricaded politics, where constituents struggle to access those elected to serve them.

Beyond physical accessibility lies a deeper virtue—humility. The monarch’s emphasis on humility speaks to character. In Urhobo political culture, leadership is not sustained by office alone but by comportment. Authority must be worn with restraint. Influence must be exercised with respect. Discipline must be visible in conduct.

By affirming the senator’s humility, the monarch signaled alignment not merely with performance but with cultural expectation. Among the Urhobo people, arrogance weakens leadership; humility strengthens it. A leader who listens commands longer loyalty than one who merely proclaims.

Leadership without arrogance resonates strongly in a people-conscious constituency like the Urhobo nation. The Ovie subtly affirmed that humility remains a prized political currency in Delta Central.

Perhaps the most profound implication of the royal commendation lies in what it suggests to the broader Urhobo public. When a monarch who is neither swayed by praise nor pressured by inducement speaks positively of an elected official, it becomes more than a personal endorsement—it becomes a civic cue. It becomes a public benchmark. It tells the political class what standards are being observed and reminds constituents what qualities deserve reinforcement.

For those who have the Urhobo nation at heart, the moment calls for thoughtful engagement rather than cynicism. Encouraging responsive leadership strengthens democratic culture. Supporting accessibility reinforces accountability. Recognizing humility inspires the continuity of good conduct.

In a political era often clouded by skepticism, the monarch’s remarks provide a rare moment of clarity—and such clarity matters. They re-center the conversation in Delta Central around measurable leadership qualities rather than noise, rivalry, or propaganda. They underscore that leadership grounded in accessibility, humility, and responsiveness is not only desirable but measurable.

For the Urhobo nation, the statement is instructive: where merit is observed, encouragement should follow. Where leadership remains open and accountable, collective support becomes both a responsibility and an investment in shared progress.

His Royal Majesty’s message is unmistakable and politically defining: in a time when public office is often distant from the people, this royal declaration sets the standard—and Delta Central knows who fits it.

Wilson Okorugbo writes as a public affairs and political commentator from Ughelli.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com