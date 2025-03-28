2027: Delta APC Opposes Waive’s Call For Adoption Of Oborevwori As Sole Governorship Candidate

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a call for the party to adopt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as its candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election. The proposal, made by Hon. Francis Waive, the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has stirred reactions within the party.

Reacting through its Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq., the APC stated that Waive’s suggestion was his personal opinion and did not reflect the position of the party, its leadership, or its members. “We wish to state unequivocally that Hon. Waive’s position is entirely his own and does not represent the stance of the Delta APC,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to providing a credible alternative in 2027, the party criticized the performance of the Oborevwori administration, saying it had yet to meet the expectations of Deltans. The APC expressed concerns over the pace of development in the state, insisting that governance should be about delivering tangible improvements to the lives of the people.

The party further noted that key sectors, including infrastructure, the economy, and governance, required urgent attention. It urged the government to focus on policies and initiatives that would bring about sustainable progress and development for the state. “Our party remains committed to ensuring that Delta State experiences the kind of leadership that prioritizes accountability, growth, and the welfare of its people,” the statement added.

The APC assured its supporters that it would field a credible candidate in 2027, one that reflects the aspirations of the people. It dismissed any notion of conceding the election to the PDP, emphasizing that its candidate would emerge through a transparent and rigorous selection process. “We have competent individuals who can offer Deltans a viable alternative and lead the state to greater heights,” the party stated.

Urging its members and the public to disregard Hon. Waive’s call, the APC reiterated its determination to provide purposeful governance if given the mandate. “Our collective goal remains to offer the people of Delta a leadership that is transparent, accountable, and focused on true development,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, political analysts have described the APC’s position as a key development in Delta’s evolving political landscape. A commentator, who preferred anonymity, remarked that the party’s response signaled its readiness to challenge the PDP in 2027. “This rejection shows that the APC is serious about offering a strong opposition and an alternative vision for the state,” he said.

The PDP has yet to officially respond to the APC’s stance. However, sources within the party suggest that it was not surprised by the rejection. “We expected the APC to take this position. They have strong contenders who are ready to contest in 2027,” a PDP insider noted. As the build-up to the next election gathers momentum, the political atmosphere in Delta State is expected to become more intense in the coming months.

Vanguard

