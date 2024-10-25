2024 Guber Election: Forget Ondo State, Onuesoke Tells APC

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised the ruling party in the state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to forget about extending their governance in the state as the PDP is set to take over the reign of governance.

The PDP Chieftain who made the statement in Akure, Ondo state capital during his move to mobilize the youths and others alike to cast their votes for PDP Governorship candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, said evidence are on ground that the people of the state are tired of the reign of APC, adding that they had already made up their decision to change the mantle of leadership from APC to PDP come November 16, 2024 governor election.

According to him, “The APC in Ondo state should forget about winning this coming election because PDP is set to take over the reign of leadership in the state. Evidence are bound that the present governor of the state who is contesting for second term had performed below expectation and the people are yearning for change of governance that will bring succor to them.”

Onuesoke who disclosed that the PDP was still vibrant in Ondo State and poised to win the governorship election come November 16th disclosed that the PDP will prevail and Agboola Ajayi will be declared as the governor-elect.

“This is not based on anything but the choice of the people of the state. It’s their wish and the people can feel it all around them,” he declared.

The PDP Chieftain who said he would be on ground with his observers team to ensure free and fair election assured Ondo voters that they will see better changes in education, healthcare systems and security when the PDP Governorship candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi takes over the reign of governance in the state.

While assuring the people to be law abiding and resist rigging, he appealed to the traditional rulers and leaders in the state to prevail on their subjects not to be involved in violence or in any act capable of causing a crisis during the election.

Onuesoke charged the people to protect their votes and deliver themselves from the government of All Progressives Congress, which according to him, had brought hardship to the people.

” It is a known fact that APC has brought hunger to this nation. This is the time to pay them back. This is the opportunity for you to change the narrative,” he urged.

The PDP Chieftain urged the people not to sell their votes, just as he equally called on INEC to ensure that the election was conducted in a free, fair and credible atmosphere.

Hear him, “I want to implore you, don’t sell your votes, this is the beginning of victory in Ondo State. INEC should play the game according to the rules.”

