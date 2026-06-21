19-Year-Old Boy Declared Missing After  Boat Collides With Canoe In NPA Waterside Warri

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LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck the NPA Waterside in Warri, Delta state today after a canoe carrying passengers from Sandfill II capsized after collision with an engine boat.

A 19-year-old lady, Chinaza, is still missing just as divers and local fishermen are searching the NPA river for her body.

According to eyewitness, the incident occurred when the canoe collided with another wooden engine boat mid-stream with several passengers onboard at the time of the accident.

Chinaza, an Ibo lady aged 19 reportedly sank and could not be found due to her inability to swim.

A 7-year-old boy who was also in the boat with his mother and sibling survived the accident by swimming to safety.

Miss Favour, friend of the missing girl who was also on the ill-fated boat narrated that the engine boat driver had reported himself to Marine Police, NPA and was taken into custody for questioning.

“The driver weh jam us report himself to marine police,” she said.

Rescue efforts were ongoing at press time as divers and local fishermen searched the NPA river for Chinaza’s body.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the incident.

The accident has renewed calls for stricter safety enforcement on Warri waterways, including use of life jackets and regulation of boat speed.

DailyPost

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