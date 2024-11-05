17-Year-Old Boy Hacks Elderly Man To Death For Allegedly Assaulting His Mother

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 17-year-old boy identified as Thankgod has been arrested by the Delta state police command over the alleged killing of an elderly man identified as Ogbonna Nwodo.

In a video shared online by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Bright Edafe, Thankgod said the deceased had attacked his mum and had beaten her to the point she fainted. He said he got angry about this development and decided to carry out a reprisal attack.

Thankgod said that four days after the assault on his mum he accosted Ogbonna and engaged him in a fight. He said Nwodo injured him and that some persons in the area separated them and asked him to forgive the old man.

Dissatisfied that he had not taken his own pound of flesh, ThankGod said that four days after, he spotted Ogbonna in the bush and used a machete on him. The machete injury sadly led to Ogbonna’s death. He said he never knew the fight would lead to the man’s death.

“I go fight am (the man) as I see my mama for floor. The man use small knife cut me for hand. So them tell me to forgive the man I should leave him because he is an old man. I saw the man four days later. After I cut the man’s hand, he just jumped down from his bike and ran inside the cassava bush.”

Tori News

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com