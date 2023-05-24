Hunters Promise To Support Delta Police In Fighting Crime

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Zonal Commander of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Service (NHFS), Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Monye Chukwuka, has said the body was established to support the police in ensuring safety of lives and property.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen at Azagba Ogwashi. Monye called on members to perform their duties diligently, without fear or favour, to ensure the locality continued to enjoy peace.

He lauded the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Azagba- Ogwashi Police Post, DSP Lekan, for his effective performance, describing him as a father, mentor and combatant police officer that had answered distress calls any time of the day, just as he noted that officer Lekan had brought his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties.

Monye said Azagba-Ogwashi and its environs were enjoying relative peace because of the effective performance of the police officer and his team, adding that the NHFS would continue to assist the police to sustain the existing peace and security in the area.

