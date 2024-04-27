Police Arrest Cripple, One Other For Kidnapping A Lady, Recover Corpses Of Abducted Victims In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Special tactical team detailed from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, have arrested two persons suspected to be kidnappers and recover two female corpses from a forest between Ughelli North and Okpe Local Government Areas of Delta State after a gun battle.

The suspects, Edafe Richmond Akpoveve, Igho Midiyoraye, were arrested at their den when a kidnapped female victim name withheld escaped from the kidnappers den.

It was gathered that the female victim had boarded a tricycle along Isoko road to stop at one of the new generation banks along market road, Ughelli, in Ughelli North local government area.

Narrating her ordeal to newsmen, the victim said, “At about 7-8:am, I boarded a keke by First bank at Isoko road to stop at market road.

“But on getting to my destination, a man sitting beside me brought out a gun and asked me to sit down that if I dared to shout, he will shoot me. On sighting the gun, I urinated on my body immediately.

“On our way, the man with the gun zipped up the tricycle, and on getting to the Ughelli market bridge, two other young men entered and I was immediately blindfolded and taken to unknown destination.

“While I was blindfolded, we passed through a police check point and at the check point, they said, officer, na your boy o, he hailed them and said chairman, go, you no get wahala.

“On getting to their destination, they removed the blind fold from my face and it was then i knew that the man that used the gun on me was a cripple and his boys were hailing and calling him chairman.

“Two young ladies and a woman that were tied, when they brought me to their den, their chairman took my Atm card and they withdrew N92,000 from my account, and authorized me to call my people or he will kill me.

“I have no option than to call a friend who instantly sent N100,000 to my account, and they called a woman who came with three (3) PoS machines to withdraw the money.

“In my presence, the two girls were stabbed to death and the chairman told me that the parents of the girl putting on red T-shirt, have paid N1.5M ransom and if I did not call my people to bring more money, I will be killed just like the girl.

“I begged them not to kill me and they should allow me to call my people, one of the boys subscribed my phone in other to contact my husband which I did.

“Their chairman showed me my picture on his phone as number 6 to be kidnapped and be killed and I when I asked him how he got my picture, he told me that it was sent to him.

“My escape from their den was just a miracle, because I did not know what transpired and all I was hearing was gun shots

“On hearing the sound of gunshots from different direction, I have not option than to run for my safety, I saw somebody like farmer in the bush and that was how I found myself at home.

“On getting to the house, I was told that the cripple and one other persons were arrested by the police, that I should come and identified them, .

“When I got to the police station, on seeing me, the cripple and the Keke rider bow down their heads in shame and they were accusing me of setting them up and when the phone of the crippled was searched by the police, many pictures of those marked for killing or kidnapping were found.

At the Ughelli Police station, two flashy cars came in respect of the cripple with the intention to discuss and secure his release but the police refused and insisted that he must be brought before the Commissioner of Police in Asaba.

They took us all to Asaba on Wednesday and they confessed to the crime before the Oga Kpatakpata of police. Though it could not be ascertained if the Oga was the Delta State Police Commissioner.

A senior security source who spoke on the incident on anonymous condition, confirmed the arrest of the suspects said, “the two corpses of the ladies have deposited at the morgue while we wait for their identification from their relatives.

“Four other persons were arrested and cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in the process and we are on the trail of the PoS person. One of the suspects, an Okada rider who Identified himself as Precious, was released from prison last December.

“The cripple, Edafe Richmond Akporere, 28, populary known as ‘Ogbolo’ has been on the wanted list before now and he is currently at Asaba for further investigation.” He added.

Confirming the incident, SP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer said, “Sequel to a case of kidnapping reported at the ‘A’ Division, Ughellli by the husband of a kidnapped victim (name withheld), who was abducted along Isoko Road Ughellli by unknown hoodlums demanding Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#2,500,000) as ransom for the victim’s release.

“The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Sadiq immediately detailed ASP Julius Robinson to lead his team of operatives on special assignment. On 22/4/2024 at about 1430 hrs combined teams of police operatives and members of the vigilantes, while armed with technically generated intelligence stormed Eruemukohwarian Community in Ughellli North LGA of Delta State suspected to be the hoodlums’ hideout.

“On sighting the teams, the hoodlums took to their heels, abandoning the victim who was rescued unhurt. Two (2) of.the suspects: Edafe Akporere ‘m’ 27 years of Eruemukohwarian Community in Ughellli North LGA of Delta State, and Igho Midiraya ‘m’ 34 years of Uvwianuge-Agharho in Ughellli North LGA of Delta were arrested after a hot chase by the police operatives.

“The suspects have been identified by the victim. Efforts have been intensified to arrest other fleeing gangs.”

