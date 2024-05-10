Gbogidi Hails Oborevwori’s Developmental Strides, Promises To Transform  Ughelli South LGA If Elected Chairman

Share This





















Mathias Okagba

LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A frontline chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming council election in Delta State on the platform of People. Democratic Party (PDP) for Ughelli South local government area, Mr. Dafe Difference Gbogidi has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the quick release of Ewu Urhobo monarch and withdrawal of Army from the Okuama community.

The chairmanship hopeful who is the Secretary General of Ewu Urhie Development Union assured that if elected he will woo meaningful developments to the council area by bringing a dividend of democracy to the grassroots.

While commending the state governor for his love and concern for the people of Ughelli South local government area, he thanked the governor for mobilizing the contractor handling the Orere Bridge that leads all Urhobo communities in the riverine areas to the site.

Gbogidi, promised to key into the MORE AGENDA of the state government if elected, saying sustainable peace and security of lives and properties among the Urhobos and Ijaws will be his government’s top priority.

“If elected, I will listen to the leaders of the party in Ughelli South Council area and carry them along in all my doings.

“If elected I will bring skill acquisition to the youths and women of the council area, I will ensure that the economy of the council area is improved through sound education and mechanized agriculture”.

