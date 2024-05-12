Delta: Generator Fumes Kill Three Teenage Boys In Osubi

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of the Osubi community in the Okpe council area of Delta state were thrown into mourning on Wednesday, May 8, following a report of the deaths of three teenage boys who left a generator set turned on in their single-room apartment overnight.

The deceased teenagers simply identified as Isaac, Alex and Ese, were believed to have died from inhaling the fumes of the generator after sleeping off.

One of the deceased, reportedly still alive when rescue came, but was passing out excreta, later died.

The mother of one of the deceased boys is said to manage a restaurant in the area.

A resident who spoke on the incident said the boys put the generator inside the room over fear of thieves stealing it, adding that the room had no windows.

The Nation

