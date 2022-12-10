1 2 3 4 5
Delta: Two Suspected Criminals In GLK SUV Arrested With Two Pistols Along Warri/Sapele

LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police command said it  has arrested two suspected vriminals  travelling in black GLS Mercedes Benz SUV and  recovered  two pistols from them.

The two suspects are 35-years-old Joshua Oweke  of Gbulebu community in Edo State and  25-years-old Nicolas Binakeye  of first road Akenfa in Bayelsa State

Delta State Police  Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe  in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that the duo were arrested on December 8th, 2023 by  Dragon Patrol teams  who were on stop and search duty along Warri/Sapele road.

According to him, “Dragon Patrol teams on stop and search duty along Warri/Sapele road,   intercepted a black GLK Mercedes Benz SUV with registration number BEN-734-EZ conveying two male occupants for a routine search.

“When a search was conducted on the car and the passengers, one Barreta pistol and one locally made revolver pistol  were recovered. The two suspects, one Joshua Oweke ‘m’, aged 35yrs of Gbulebu community in Edo State and Nicolas Binakeye ‘m’ aged 25yrs of first road Akenfa in Bayelsa State were arrested. Exhibits  in custody and  investigation is ongoing.”

