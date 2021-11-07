Delta Residents Cry Out Over Abandonment Of Street Construction Project

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Ambassador Leo Okogwu Street in Asaba,the state capital of Delta State say they are not resting on their oars to ensure that the Delta State government completes abandoned roads in the street. The residents said that they are highly disappointed with the nonchalant attitude of the State government over incessant appeals from the Ambassador Leo Okogwu Street residents to the state government to complete the street roads which have subjected residents of the street to untold hardship.

In a chat with Comrade Okey Johnson, said that several appeals to the state government for quick intervention on the roads which have exposed members of the street to excruciating pains fell on deaf ears.

“The residents are not resting on their oars to ensure that the state government led by His Excellency , Senator Ifeanyi Okowa complete the roads abandoned for years now.

“The irony of the whole episode is that state government has not expressed any concern over several previous interventions the residents have made to ensure that the roads are completed and the suffering of our people ameliorated. Rather the state government had looked the other way and the suffering of our people continues unabated,” Mr Johnson said.

“We have been suffering on this road for over 15 years now. Last two year, Governor Okowa visited the street and promised to construct the road but up till now we have not seen any sign, they have dug under ground gutters and up till now we have not heard anything from them”.

Another resident by name Barrister Afam Ebi, highlighted some of the effects the residents have been facing, saying the police and fire service decline coming into the area because of the bad road which has given criminals opportunity to operate.

“This has increased crime in the area, because whenever an incident is going on, you call the police and fire service, they cannot come in because of the bad road.

“The government should do something, let state government come and complete the road,because of this road, business in the street is completely dead, I cannot invite my friends to my house, you can’t take Keke to my house as it’s very bad.

“This government needs to avoid abandoned road project like Ambassador Leo Okogwu Street. Once abandoned projects are in any place, that place will not move forward. We are appealing to the executive Governor of Delta State State, let him help us”, he stated.

Another Resident, Mrs. Mary Agu said the road links the DLA/Jesus saves road, and if this street road is not constructed, it will open up and decongest the state capital.

The people noted that the road has lately became a security threat to the street as criminals daily terrorizing the them at will.

Grassroot publishers