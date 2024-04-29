Onuesoke Salutes Austin Ayemidejor On His Appointment As SA To Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated Mr. Austine Ayemidejor on his recent appointment as a Special Adviser by Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori.

Onuesoke in a statement made available to our correspondent described Ayemidejor appointment as an evidence to his exceptional skills, experience and dedication to public service, stressing that there is no doubt that he will excel in this new role as Special Adviser to the Governor.

While commending Ayemidejor for his role in the management and successful concessioning of the Asaba International Airport, the PDP Chieftain noted that he had outstanding service to the state, working as Supervisory Councilor, Secretary to Sapele Local Government Council and civil commissioner from 2014 to 2015.

Onuesoke pointed out that his appointment signified the Governor’s confidence in his ability to contribute to the enhancement of governance and service delivery in Delta State.

According to him, “I commend the Governor for assembling a team of competent individuals who will tirelessly work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delta State. Mr. Ayemidejor’s expertise and experience will undoubtedly be valuable in achieving the administration’s goals of good governance, accountability and overall development.”

The PDP Chieftain expressed hope that with Ayemidejor’s experience in public service he will performed excellently in his new appointment.

He thanked God for the life of Ayemidejor and prayed to Almighty God to keep him strong and well for his future contribution to the State, the nation and humanity.

“I congratulate Mr. Austine Ayemidejor, a devout and exceptionally patriotic son of Sapele and Deltan state on his new appointment.

“I joined family, friends and associates in celebrating Ayemidejor, the political tactician and quintessential gentleman, and prayed that Almighty God would strengthen him and grant him good health in his continued service to the state and mankind,” Onuesoke prayed.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com