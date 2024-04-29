Gunmen Kidnap Music Artist In Ughelli, Gives Seven Days Ultimatum To $200,000 Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A singer, Goodnews Emuemu, aka Gnewzy, has been kidnapped in Delta State.

The music artiste, who is signed to Eric Many Records, was said to have been abducted on his way back from a show in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024.

According to the singer’s manager, Obas9ice, who was also in the vehicle when the incident happened, they were accosted on Eklat Road in the Ughelli area of the state by some armed men who were dressed in police uniform.

Shortly after the singer was whisked away, the kidnappers were said to have sent an email to the record label, seeking a ransom of $200,000.

The email, which was sighted by our correspondent, read, “Hi, Dilly. You have seven days to pay $200,000 for your artist, Gnewzy, or we will send out his head. We will send you an email in five days on location for drop-off. Involve the police or mark the money, and he will be killed.”

A statement signed by Dayo Showemimo, the record label’s project coordinator, stated that they were currently working with law enforcement agents to resolve the case.

The statement read in part, “It is with deep concern and grave distress that Eric Many Records announces the unfortunate incident involving our artiste, Gnewzy.

“In the early hours of Monday, April 29, Gnewzy was kidnapped on Eklat Road in Ughelli, Delta State. His manager, Obas9ice, narrowly escaped the same ordeal.

“Immediately following the incident, Obas9ice has been cooperating fully with the Division A police station in Ughelli, providing his account and statement of the events.

“We are actively collaborating with law enforcement authorities to ensure the safe return of Gnewzy. We are in contact with high-ranking police officials, including the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe; and an Assistant Inspector General of Police in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa.”

The company also called on members of the public to provide any information they might have that could aid the artiste’s safe return.

When PUNCH Online reached out to the Investigating Police Officer in charge of the case, who simply gave his name as Edet, he directed our correspondent to call Edafe.

However, calls and messages sent to Edafe by our correspondent were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

Punch

