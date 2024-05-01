Burning Bush Destroys Two Vehicles, Tricycle Parked  Beside Fence Of Delta Police Hqtrs

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-What could have resulted in a major fire outbreak at the police headquarters in Asaba, Delta was averted on Monday evening.

Reports from the area said firefighters from the state fire service were alerted that the bush beside the fence of the headquarters was on fire.

The cause of the inferno was not known but men of the fire service on arrival at the scene quickly put the fire under control at about 6.45 pm.

However, two vehicles and one tricycle parked by the fence were burnt.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer SP Bright Edafe said there was no any fire incident at the headquarters.

Nigeria Tribune

