Delta Police, Hunters Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Two Abducted Victims In Urhobo Community

LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command said it has neutralized a kidnapper and rescued two abducted victims in Urhobo community of Okuno, Orogun, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to Urhobotoday said, “On 26/4/2024, at about 0900hours, the command received an intelligence report that some suspected kidnappers were hibernating in Okuno, Orogun, where they were hiding alongside some kidnapped victims, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi directed the DPO Abraka Division SP Fabian Ayameh to lead police operatives to their hideout.

“The DPO swiftly mobilized police operatives alongside members of the Abraka vigilante, and hunters group, stormed the bush, and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun duel during which one of the suspect sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped.

“One AK-47 rifle and eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered. The two kidnapped victims (name withheld) were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families, while the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.”

In a related development, Delta Police operative while on routine patrol along Ovirigor Road, Ughelli, flagged down a motorcycle. Upon search, a sizeable quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp was recovered.

The recovered weeds according to Edafe necessitated the arrest of the 38-year-old motorcycle rider, Orji Timothy of No. 21 Olotu Street Ughelli and further extended their search to the suspect’s residence, where a locally made double barrel pistol with two live cartridges, twenty sachets of 100mg Tramadol, one sachet of swinol, and two cutlasses were recovered.

Edafe further revealed that the police, while reacting to a distress call arrested one Anthony Odumegwu, a 44 years old male indigene of Ihiala, Anambra State who attempted to steal a Daylong Motorcycle from one Mohammed Yusuf of Ekete Inland Waterside.

He added that upon receipt of the information, the DPO Ovwian/Aladja, CSP Bulus Musa swiftly mobilized to the scene of the crime adding on a thorough search of the suspect and scene of the crime, an English Berreta Pistol without a magazine was recovered.

He disclosed that the aforementioned cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi reiterated that enemies of the peace of Delta State, and those who thrive on crime will be chased down and arrested

The CP noted that the swift and decisive action of officers of the command serves as a testament to the commitment to curbing criminal activities in the state and ensuring the safety of the state.

He further advised the public to never hesitate to call the Control Room Numbers: 08036684974; 08125958005; and 09053872287; to report criminal activities or assist the police by giving credible information.

