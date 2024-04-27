Itsekiri Tantita’s Workers  Disown Video Of Alleged Protest Against Tompolo

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Itsekiri people working with the Tantita Security Services Limited yesterday debunked a viral video where some persons were seen protesting against High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and his security outfit, claiming that Itsekiri people have not been employed in the firm.

The Tantita beneficiaries of Itsekiri extraction had gathered at Ugbodede community in Warri South Local Government Area, of Delta State to counter the viral video during a press briefing yesterday.

Fidelis Lori, Coordinator of Obodo, Opumami Cluster, and six other communities asserted that several Itsekiri indigenes have ongoing paid employment with Tantita Security Services Limited.

“We have contract with the Tantita Security Services Limited. We have those that are employed directly by Tantita Security Services and by the grace of God, most of our coordinators are here.

“We are here to tell the general public that whatever they were saying was indeed misleading. Itsekiri communities to the best of our knowledge have been carried along.

“We’ve looked into that video closely, and in analysing it, we discovered that those that are involved in the purported protest are not Itsekiri indigenes. These impersonators they’re not from our communities. The people you are seeing here now are the people representing Itsekiri communities.

“In my cluster, where I happen to be the coordinator, I have about 135 job slots, it’s already ongoing and payment is prompt,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Samson Uwatse, Coordinator of Tantita, Ugbodede Unit, covering routes along Warri rivers maintained that Tantita Security has touched so many lives in the Itsekiri region.

“We have employees in Ugbodede Community as a whole. In this community, we have women employees, elders, and youths who are partaking in Tantita Security Services, and they all have been paid every month.

“So, with all these, I want to inform the entire nation that those people that are saying that Tompolo and Tantita are not carrying Itsekiri along are liars as the Tantita office is doing well in fighting oil theft in the nation. We the Itsekiris are here to support it fully.” Uwatse stated.

Another Tantita beneficiary, Kuyatsemi Collins and others expressed condemned those behind the viral videos, stressing that they are not happy with the false and mischievous accusation, that Tantita is not giving attention to Itsekiri people.

He noted that they were at the press conference “to say that it’s not true.”

ThisDay

