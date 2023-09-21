Delta; Kwale DPO, Edwin Igoche Nominated For Professorial Award On Peace Conflict

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-St.Thomas -a-Becket University Canterbury has nominated the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kwale, Delta state of Nigeria, CSP Edwin Igoche for a Professorial award on Peace Conflict and International Jurisprudence.

According to the release signed by Comrade Isaac Christian, the award is based on security and policing prowess of Igoche which has brought peace to Kwale and it’s environs.

” CSP Edwin, a peace maker has received Professorial appointment letter on 25th August, 2023 from the Senate and the Academic Council of St. Thomas-a-Becket University Canterbury England, United Kingdom,” the statement announced.

It qouted Professor Chidi Ehiriodo, Presiding Chancellor – AIT saying that the Award is based on his security and policing prowess which he has exemplified in his profession as a diligent and hardworking police officer.

Speaking with newsmen, the International Association of World Peace Advocates and African Institute of Theology – AIT Ehiriodo said he recommended him for this prestigious Academic Award based on his track records in peace mission in Liberia and other countries.

According to him, The DPO has participated in several peace missions across Africa and trainings. He listed some of these to include, United Nation Medal Certificate, Peace Operation Training institute; International Humanitarian Law and The Law of Armed Conflict, Certificate 04 Oct. 2013, Human Right, Certificate 06th Oct. 2013 and Human Rights, Peacekeeping, Certificate 29th Sept. 2013 and other numerous awards.

