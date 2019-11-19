Pirates Besiege Burutu Communities, Blow Community Chairman’s Residence With Dynamite

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sea pirates and various cult gangs have taken over all the communities in Burutu LGA of Delta state as yet to be identified gang of sea pirates detonated Ekogbene community chairman’s building with dynamites last night over the chairman’s resistance against the activities of sea pirates , cultism and other related crimes in the area.

Although, we gathered no life was lost or there was no casualty.

According to our source, the chairman and his family were outside the building during the early hours of the night when the incidence happened. But the incidence had created a high apprehension as residents are scared of likely bombing by the menacing sea pirates as the effect had turned the building to rubles.

The Chairman of Burutu LGA Hon. Godknows Angele confirmed the report when Daily Watch reporter called over the high rate of insecurity in the council area.

According to him, ‘‘ I had a call over the development from Ekogbene where sea-pirates and cultists of various gangs have laid siege in the communities, particularly, Ekogbene, Egrangbene, Ndoro and other communities. I will send a delegation to Ekogbene to assess the level of damage caused by the bombing of community chairman’s residence over the community’s resistance to evil.

”Infact, insecurity in my council area is given me sleepless night and I cannot pay attention on infrastructural development only without paying same on protection of lives and safety of property. They have pushed me to the wall and I will sacrifice so many things to calm the high wave of crime’’ he said.

He said that there will be a leadership security meeting of the entire community chairmen, Chiefs and youth leaders to address the insecurity in the council area.

He warned parents to advise their wards and children to shun cultism, sea piracy and other forms of criminality, threatening that as chief security officer of the council area, he would be compiled to take some unpopular decisions that may not go well with few parents in the council area.

We gathered that some Ijaw communities have been held hostage by the sea pirates as the residents, particularly women could not go to the river to attend next village market or fish and farm as the women were being mercilessly attacked and raped by the menacing sea pirates.

Daily Watch independent investigation confirmed that almost all the Ijaw communities in Delta state, particularly Burutu , and Bomadi LGAs , the youths between age of 15 and 25 have been deeply initiated into various cult gangs with hard drugs which makes the insecurity report worse in this yuletide season.

When we called the commissioner of police Delta state, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke to confirm the security situation in the Delta waterways, he said there are pokets of insecurity reports in the riverine area. ‘‘But my area commader in Burutu has not briefed me the Ekogbene incidence where sea-pirates used dynamite to detonate a community chairman’s house on Sunday night. This is a serious matter and plesae, text me the affected community’s name so that I can describe the very local government and ther affected community for my men to swing into action’’ the police boss pleaded this reporter to give him security details.

