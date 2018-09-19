High Nomination Fee: 42 Lawyers To Prosecute Akpodiete’s Case Against Political Parties

Share This





















Among the lawyers are five Senior Advocates Of Nigeria (SAN), eighteen of his legal classmates and nineteen probono Lawyers.Two week ago, the Presidential aspirant dragged political parties to court over the constitutionality of the exorbitant nomination fees charged by political parities ahead of the 2019 elections.Human right Lawyer, and counsel to APC Presidential aspirant, Barr F.B Ehikioya, confirmed to Urhobotoday.com in Abuja today that he will be appearing with forty two lawyers when the case come up for hearing later this month.He disclosed to our correspondent that many Nigerians including lawyers have indicated interest in the matter..He also confirmed that parties in the suit will be served next week as the matter comes up for hearing.He further stated that “political parties failure to maintain status quo is at their own peril.Akpodiete also affirmed to Urhobotoday.com that the judiciary will forever remain the last hope for the oppressed, adding,t “he will resist all attempt to unconstitutionally coronate any aspirant in this election.”Thelegal luminary insisted that any law or policy that discriminates against group of persons in Nigeria is voidable.The aspirant refused to comment further on the matter, stating that the court will decide.Many Nigerians are disenfranchised because of the high cost of nomination forms, and they have placed their hope on contesting the 2019 elections on the outcome of this case.Like Mr. Akpodiete, some aspirants believe that their constitutional right to contest as guaranteed by the 1999 constitution as amended have been taken away by the political parties high cost of nomination fees.