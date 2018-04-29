Why I feel Atiku Has The Capacity To Transform Nigeria In 90 Days-Onuesoke

Share This





















Surely, as for the Buhari I know, this is the right time to prove himself right before Nigerians and the world in general. If the number one citizen refuses to honour the invitation of the National Assembly, then who else will honour another invitation from the federal lawmakers? The president must do the needful by honouring the summon.Not at all, I totally will mobilise Nigerians to go against it. If anybody is campaigning or moving for a state of emergency in Benue, then that person remains the enemy of democracy. We are running a full blown federal structure that is already in existence. If the Federal Government declares a state of emergency today in Benue, it then means there is a conspiracy against the state by the Federal Government. It will take the Federal Government’s security chieftains within 72 hours to put Benue State in a calm situation and restore law and other. If we must redeem the image of this country, called Nigeria, then we must be able to stand tall and take some decisions that will convince the international community that we are ready to join the globalisation network. A state of emergency in Benue State will send red signal to the international community that Nigeria is not ripe enough to stand with the rest of the world. I do think I am party to that call and I stood to campaign against it, whether it is from NASS or FG.Like I will always say, there is no way the executive arm of government could spend any kobo from the federal treasury without consulting the National Assembly. For crying out loud, as for me, the Houses at the national level should constitute a Joint Committee of both Houses and commence the process of how to put mount pressure on the United States to return our money for those 12 Tucano jets. America has always been playing double face politicking with the Nigerian state. America is more informed about Nigeria than Nigerians themselves. Is the American State Department not aware that the money paid to them for those combat jets where not originally appropriated by the both Houses before receiving the money, because our Federal Government said the money was paid directly to the America government? The America government has a conspiracy agenda with the Presidency to commence the transfer and payment. How could America government that is preaching due process now turn back to receive payment from Nigeria government without knowing there was no due process from this payment? Or, could it be that the America government is a double edge sword?I am not aware if the thugs that took the mace from the Senate chambers are related or led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. What I do know is that Senator Omo-Agege was in the plenary the very day the mace was seized by the thugs and he also told the Press that he acted by law. I am sure he usually acted by the law, as he said. I am not a lawyer and I don’t think I have much knowledge about the grandstand going on with the Red Chamber and its legal operations. As a prominent son of Delta State, it doesn’t make me an APC member, but a PDP chieftain. So, I am not concerned with APC affairs in Delta State. The Omo- Agege issue is a purely a party affair.It could be a little bit politically motivated or otherwise. But, from the outside look of things, these issues of Dino and Benue killings have reduced the international image of Nigeria to ground zero. How could you order a senior citizen of the position of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to sit on the ground and the world press were collecting his footage to be showed worldwide by the media? So apt! It is a grand mess to our collective image. It is a red signal to prospective investors that the President is going round the world to invite and come and invest. If a Senator commits a crime, there is due process the government can follow. One question in my mind is: Why does the Federal Government not respect court orders? But, the executive, which is the Presidency, wants Nigerians to respect its own court orders and injunctions.I doubt it. Nigerians have seen a lot of mergers and formations by many Forms Of Third Force. As For Me, I Do Not Think Nigerians Need Third Force today. We should build on the two major parties to make them a class for other Africa countries to copy.It is absolutely correct and perfectly in order. There are no two ways about it. Atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, is a dynamic one-stop shop investment icon, who could turn things around within 90 days of his swearing in as President of our great country.If you are privileged to have a close interaction or one-on-one chat with the Waziri himself, you will understand what I mean. He has got the stuff, a born capitalist investor, an economic manager per excellence, etc., well respected in the global economy circle in the west and Middle East, which includes parts of the fast growing Asia giants. The name Atiku is a brand for investment perfection and also a seasoned administrator.Not at all! You know, when it comes to the issues of elected officers crossing to another party, it is not a free go issue. It is all about give and take. They have their various interests to protect as they are crossing over to PDP in various states of the federation. Some are negotiating with the various state leaders of PDP and the governors, as the case may be. You know, most governors in APC who are about to cross, will like to swallow the party’s structures as they are coming to PDP. It is give and take from both sides of the coin.