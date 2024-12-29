Yuletide: Tompolo Donates Bags Of Rice, Chickens, Others  To Over 500 People In Bayelsa

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC), inspired by the leadership of Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has donated New Year’s palliatives to over 500 persons, including members and coordinators of the newly-inaugurated Izon Community Service Volunteers (ICSV).

As part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the community, the ICHC on Friday donated a large quantity of essential items to assist those in need, particularly during the festive season.

Among the donations were numerous bags of rice, including 325 bags of 25 kg, 40 bags of 10 kg, many 50 kg bags, and other categories alongside chickens and other essential provisions.

The Chairman of ICHC, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, said the initiative, which is supported by Tompolo’s dedication to alleviating the suffering of the people, reflected a deep sense of unity, care, and community spirit.

Apostle Bodmas said the donations were made possible through the efforts of Chief Godfrey Tare Pondi, the General Manager of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Chief of Staff to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

He said the aim was to ensure that even those in remote areas, who might otherwise miss out on the joys of the festive season, could partake in the celebrations.

He stated: “The ICHC and ICSV’s initiative serves as an example of how community leaders and the elite can work together to support the less privileged, fostering a sense of brotherhood, unity, and shared responsibility for the well-being of all.

“The initiative’s goal is to promote unity, peace, and love. The volunteers serve as a bridge between the elite and the masses.

“While the Izon Community Service Volunteers themselves do not have the resources or capacity to distribute funds, they connect those who could provide assistance with those in need.”

He encouraged the recipients to follow Tompolo’s example of showing love to others and emphasised that the gesture was born out of pure love, brotherhood, and trust.

He reassured the community that their efforts would continue, regardless of external challenges or media narratives.

Kemepadei reiterated that the work being done was selfless and dedicated to serving humanity, aiming to reach out to rural communities and those who might not otherwise have the chance to connect with the elite.

