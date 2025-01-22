Wife Of Suspended Catholic Priest Of Warri Diocese Recounts How They Met

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Dora Chichah, the wife of Reverend Father Daniel Okonatotor Oghenerukevwe, a suspended Catholic priest from the Diocese of Warri, has shared a heartfelt testimony about their marriage.

She made this known during a live session on Pastor Jerry Eze‘s Streams of Joy International church in Dallas, USA.

Dora, a single mother of three, revealed how persistent prayers led to her “miraculous marital settlement.”

In a video reposted on Facebook by Nigerian priest Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, Dora expressed gratitude to God for answering her prayers after nine years of waiting for a life partner.

“What God cannot do does not exist. We dey pray, e dey show. My name is Dora, and I’m giving my testimony from Streams of Joy, Dallas.

“Indeed, the lord has shown me mercy. Since 2020, I have been on this altar, believing God for a life partner. I’m a single mother of three and I have been believing God for over nine years for a divine settlement. I kept on praying, I said God settle me,” she stated.

How I met my husband, Reverend Father Daniel Okonatotor

Dora recounted how Pastor Jerry Eze declared prayers for women in their 30s and 40s to find husbands. In 2024, following what she described as divine instruction to relocate, Dora reconnected with Daniel, someone she knew from childhood, and they quickly exchanged contact details. The relationship progressed swiftly, culminating in their wedding on July 29, 2024, in the USA.

Notably, Dora refrained from mentioning Daniel’s status as a Catholic priest during her testimony. However, photos of their wedding have since gone viral, showing the union that led to Father Daniel’s suspension for violating the rules of the Catholic priesthood.

The Diocese of Warri has yet to issue further statements, but the story has sparked significant online debate about faith, priestly celibacy, and personal decisions.

