Wife Bathes Husband With Boiling Water Over Side Chick In Delta

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A housewife in Uvwie local government area, Delta state has emptied a pot of boiling water on her husband over issues of side chick.

The husband Chief Philip Uweno who spoke from his hospital bed at Ekpan in Uvwie local government area said after emptying the pot of boiling water on him the wife followed with a wood she hid in the house to hit him on the backside of his head three times.

He said he managed to wriggle out of the house with his car key and drove very fast to the hospital with blood gushing from his head.

His words:” I Am Chief Philip Uweno. My wife poured hot water on me. After the hot water, she used wood on my head three times. I had to struggle to run out of the house. I jumped into my car and drove to the hospital bleeding.

“After pouring the hot water she used a wood to whip my head. My wife has been threatening to injure me because of girlfriend.

“I Am from Okpe Adagbrasa in Elume. My wife is from Uvwie ( name of family withheld) in Ekpan.

When pressed for likely reasons why the wife vented her anger on him in such a manner Chief Philip simply said: “It was because of girlfriend “.

He said he had warned his wife several times to manage her anger that the way she was going she could harm him in a way that she could regret.

” I have told my wife several times to be careful with her anger that she could harm me and later regret “.

Continuing, he advised men to run away from wives with such wild anger.

” I will not advise any man to have a woman with such anger as a wife It is dangerous “.

Chief Philip was still undergoing treatment at the hospital in Warri.

