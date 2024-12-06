Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Ibori’s Daughter

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The member of the House of Representatives representing Ethiope West federal constituency in Delta State, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, announced her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a letter addressed to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

In a letter dated Thursday, December 5, Ibori-Suenu addressed the PDP Chairman of the Ethiope West Council area, explaining that her resignation was due to her exclusion by the Delta State chapter of the party.

The letter, titled ‘Notice of Resignation of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu as Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),’ read, “Please be informed that by this notice I formally resign as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. I surrender my attached Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] Membership Card, with membership number 0777144, in furtherance of my complete dissociation and disengagement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Ibori-Suenu won the 2023 election on the platform of the PDP, despite her father’s political differences with former governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com