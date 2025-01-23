Who Is Scared Of  Gov Oborewvori?

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-In this report, ALPHONSUS AGBORH writes on some issues trailing the orchestrated speculation that Governor Sheriff Oborewvori of Delta State plans to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the reactions of stakeholders in the politics of the state.

THE rumour that Governor Sheriff Oborewvori of Delta State, is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) started like a small fire, but which later began to take the semblance of a gathering storm. While some stakeholders in the state became curious when a few chieftains of the opposition party began to boast that the party would take over Delta with ease in 2027, others dismissed it a mere fantasy.

Nevertheless, the immediate past deputy president of the Senate and governorship candidate of the APC in the state during the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo Agege is not perturbed about the rumour of the governor defecting to the party. His spokesman, Mr Sunny Areh, while reacting to the rumours, said Omo Age is averse to the trend. “You know the former Deputy Senate President does not rely on rumours; it doesn’t make sense.” Areh quipped.

Delta APC leadership also said it is not interested in such rumours. The publicity secretary of the party, Mr Valentine Onojeghuo, howver, acknowledged the rights of the governor on his choice. “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, has noted with little interest the rumoured defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to the APC. While we respect the political rights of any individual to associate with a party of their choice, we do not want to state, for the purpose of clarity, that Delta APC is not in any way concerned by this development, nor do we see it as a significant shift in the political landscape of our state. It is the strong conviction of our great party that the people of Delta State are more concerned with the sustainable development of our state through effective leadership than with the changing allegiances. While we appreciate the enthusiasm of any individual seeking to align with APC, given the developmental strides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which have placed the Nigerian economy on a path of recovery, as acknowledged by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on several occasions, our priority is ensuring that Delta State is not left out of the renewed wave of leadership that places the people first, addresses the challenges of underdevelopment, and unlocks the immense potential, particularly for our beloved state.”

In the midst of the speculations, Oborewvori has been thought and practical about his uncompromising interest in the progress of the state and the country at large. He has continued to speak on the cordial relationship between his administration nad President Tinubu. He usually speaks in favour of President BolaTinubu anywhere opportunities provide. One of such fora was at Agbarho in Ughelli North council area, when on December 7, 2024, the governor addressed members of Urhobo Progress Union where he spoke on the need to support President Tinubu. “I want to appeal to the Urhobo nation today, I am saying it here, I am an Urhobo man and am the governor of Delta State. But I will tell you today, whether you like it or not, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is supporting this administration. God has made him the President as God has made me the governor of Delta State. So, as you are supporting me, support him because if he fails, I will fail, but by the grace of God, he will not fail and I will not fail, too. Mr President has appointed our sons and daughters into various positions. He did not appoint people from outside the state. God has given him victory and God has given me victory; you people should support us to succeed.”

According to some close observers of events in Delta, some political leaders across the parties may have misunderstood the governor’s speech, especially when he addressed his people of the Urhobos ethnic nationality probably asking them to support Tinubu. A few others assume that Oborewvori making the list of President Tinubu’s delegation to the recent swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama in Accra speaks volume of the bond between the governor and Mr President in recent times. These developments, no doubt, ruffled some feathers in the ruling PDP at a time. They sought clarification on the matter. A group called: Concerned Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party even wrote an open letter on the issue. Part of the letter allegedly signed by Theophilus Ekiyor, Ochuko Oghenekome and Ezekiel Chukwudi partly indicated that:“We, the Concerned leaders of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Delta State, are compelled to address you in this open letter regarding the very disturbing rumours of your alleged plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to secure your governorship seat ahead of 2027 general elections.” However, some top government functionaries and aides of the governor made swift moves to set the record straight. The leadership of Delta PDP also made concerted efforts to douse the apparent tension arising from the rumour doing the rounds. The Commissioner for Works in charge of riverine and rural roads, who also oversees the Ministry of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu made detailed clarifications to dispel the rumour. At a press conference in Asaba Aniagwu assured PDP faithful that Oborewvori has no plan to defect from the PDP but preoccupied with sustaining the tempo of good governance, the mantra of his administration. “So, his (Governor Oborewvori) business at the moment is governance, and he’s not going to lose sight of it because of side talk. He believes that this is not the time to begin to play politics. What he’s doing at the moment is to ensure that he keeps faith with Deltans, both those who voted for him and those who did not vote for him. Deltans deserve the dividend of democracy and that is what he has concerned himself all about,” the commissioner asserted. He also used the occasion to shed light on the public comments of the governor on his disposition towards the Tinubu administration, stating his views are based on patriotism. His words: “I also recall that in one of our outings in Ughelli, the governor asked Deltans to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That the support for Tinubu also is equal to support for him. That is not political, that is governance. Even if you are the chairman of an opposition political party today and your son or daughter goes into exam, particularly the common entrance exam and they ask that your son or daughter, who is the president of Nigeria today? Your daughter or son cannot rise within the sentiments of your political affiliation to say that Tinubu is not the president of Nigeria. The success of Tinubu today as our president is equal to the success of Nigeria. So, for a governor to say support the president, that is the height of patriotism. We are not contesting elections, we are not campaigning. When the time for campaign comes, we will be able to know that Tinubu has an opponent. Today, Tinubu does not have an opponent or opposing president. So, if a governor says support the president because if you support him and he succeeds, our country succeeds, that is the height of patriotism. Oborowori does not want to get involved in politics of darkness where you do not know those who have been elected to govern. Tinubu today is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In a similar vein, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Festus Ahon and the chairman of Delta PDP, Chief Solomon Areyenka had earlier allayed the fear triggered by the rumour that the governor was on the verge of dumping the PDP. The duo declared that there was no iota of truth in the speculation. Ahon, in a statement, said some elements in the opposition party in the state were threatened by the rising acceptance and bridge-building efforts of the governor across political divides. He accused them of resorting to such antics to detract the governor and his teeming supporters and PDP faithful in his undisguised mission to turn things around in the state. According to him, Governor Oborevwori will continue to collaborate with the government at the centre for the overall benefit of Deltans and the country at large. The CPS promised: “Governor Oborewvori has no reason to defect to any other party, given his wide acceptance in the PDP and followership by well-meaning Deltans and residents,” adding that he remained focused on delivering the MORE Agenda to all Deltans as promised during the pre-election campaign.

Delta PDP chairman, Chief Arenyeka on his part, expressed concern that the social media was abuzz with such false claims about the intention of the governor to ditch the party. He also blamed those he described as political jobbers for propagating the rumour in the bid to destabilize Delta. He said: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta state chapter has been drawn to mischievous, sinister and baseless speculations, especially in the Social Media that the Governor of Delta State and our political leader, His Excellency, Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori has perfected plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The state leadership of the PDP viewed such unfounded reports as the handiwork of jobless political hirelings and their ignoble sponsors as failed agents of destabilisation and treachery.” The director general of the state Orientation Bureau, Mr Fred Oghensivbe Latimore expatiated on what he considered to be the reasons for those behind the speculation. According to the legal practitioner, the rising profile of Oborewvori has become a threat to the APC camp. Latimore averred: “The governor’s detractors cannot stomach his closeness and quality friendship with President Tinubu. It hurts them beyond human comprehension. It’s choking Delta APC musketeers. The wailing is very loud and Deltans are enjoying the fun. The governor with excessive local content is the man of the moment. I feel like break-dancing. The take-away here is that the cordial relationship between Governor Oborevwori, President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government shall continue to blossom on bipartisan basis to enhance good governance and synergy for development. The mutually beneficial working relationship between Mr President and Delta Governor has nothing to do with the governor defecting to APC. No reason under the sun to do that, but the beats must go on.”

According to analysts, there is bound to be all manner of speculations on the likelihood of realignment of forces by major politicians in their desire to be in better stead for relevance and contention. The alignment and realignment will be aimed at determining the form and shape of the politics of 2027. The election year is still far away. Who is indeed afraid of Governor Oboprevwori and his MORE agenda?

