Oborevwori Pays Glowing Tribute To  Pa Ogbechie At 100

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LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Pa Emmanuel Ogbechie as the patriarch of the Ogbechie family marked his 100th birthday anniversary in Idumuju-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The centenary celebration, which attracted dignitaries from different walks of life, was held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Idumuju-Ugboko, hometown of the celebrant and father of the Managing Director of RainOil Group, Engr. Gabriel Ogbechie.

Speaking during the event, Governor Oborevwori described Pa Emmanuel Ogbechie as a fulfilled man whose life of discipline, faith and dedication to family had become a shining example for younger generations.

The Governor said reaching the age of 100 was a rare privilege made possible by God, hard work, strong faith and a life well lived.

According to him, the celebrant’s greatest achievement was not just longevity, but the quality of children he raised and the values he instilled in them.

He commended Pa Ogbechie for sacrificing greatly to ensure his children received sound education and moral upbringing, noting that the success and unity seen in the family today were rewards for years of labour and commitment.

Governor Oborevwori particularly praised Engr. Gabriel Ogbechie and members of the family for remaining connected to their roots despite their success in business and other endeavours.

He noted that the family had continued to contribute significantly to the development of their community and the church, describing their actions as evidence of genuine love for their people.

The Governor also spoke emotionally about the strong bond between the celebrant and his children, saying the affection and unity displayed during the celebration reflected a fulfilled life.

“When people say one is enjoying the fruits of labour, this is exactly what it means. Papa is enjoying the reward of raising his children well,” the Governor stated.

He prayed for continued unity and peace in the Ogbechie family and Aniocha North, while thanking God for granting the celebrant good health and strength even at 100 years.

Oborevwori further used the occasion to appreciate the support he had continued to receive from the Ogbechie family, assuring them of his commitment to the development of Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the Managing Director of RainOil Group, Engr. Gabriel Ogbechie, expressed deep gratitude to his father for the sacrifices he made in raising the family.

He described Pa Emmanuel Ogbechie as a disciplined and selfless father who devoted his entire life to ensuring his children received quality education and proper upbringing despite limited resources.

In his sermon, Venerable Christian Okonkwo congratulated centenarian Pa Emmanuel Ogbechie and commended him and his family for their unwavering support to the church.

He described the celebration as a testimony of God’s faithfulness, noting that the celebrant, regarded as the oldest man in his quarter, remains a symbol of wisdom, history and inspiration to the community.

The cleric urged the congregation to remain thankful to God and live righteously in order to enjoy long life, stressing the need to fear God, honour parents, embrace peace, love and forgiveness, and remain steadfast in faith.

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