Warri Crisis: Delta Online Publishers Forum Calls For Dialogue And Sustained Peace

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has expressed deep concern over the brewing tension among ethnic nationalities in Warri, particularly in Warri South Local Government Area, stressing that peace remains the foundation for unity, development, and coexistence.

In a statement issued by the Forum’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Oghenekparobo Ehvwubare, DOPF reminded stakeholders that this year’s International Day of Peace, commemorated every September 21, with this year’s theme: “Act Now for a Peaceful World”, according to the United Nations, peace is not a distant aspiration but a present responsibility requiring urgent action from individuals, communities, traditional institutions and governments alike.

The Forum hinted with concern that Delta State is already grappling with the scourge of insecurity, unrests, warning that any escalation of ethnic tension in Warri—the commercial nerve centre of the State would have dire socio-economic consequences on the entire region.

DOPF therefore called on the Delta State Government, security agencies, and traditional institutions in Warri and its environs to rise to the occasion by fostering dialogue, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring that peace is sustained through proactive engagement.

The Forum also appealed to youths, community leaders, and stakeholders to act with restraint, reminding them that conflict leaves scars that take decades to heal, while peace strengthens unity and attracts growth and prosperity.

“Warri has long been the economic and social heartbeat of Delta State. Allowing ethnic tensions to escalate in such a vital hub is unacceptable. The path to lasting peace lies in dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual understanding. As we observe this year’s International Day of Peace, we are reminded to ‘act now for a peaceful world’—choosing conversation over conflict, tolerance over division, and unity over discord,” the statement concluded.

