Viewers Urged To Stay Tune To AIT Live Broadcast On Special Documentary Of Ovie Omo-Agege’s Legacy On Sunday

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Viewers has be urged to stay tune to special documentary highlighting the remarkable legacy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR set to be broadcast live on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 5:30 PM on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

The 15-minute documentary will focus on the achievements and effective senatorial representation of the former Deputy President of the 9th Senate. It will also feature appreciation visits and key stakeholder engagements with Delta North APC leaders, shedding light on his contributions to the political and developmental landscape.

Viewers can tune in via DStv, other satellite platforms, and 12 local terrestrial channels to watch the broadcast.

According to a statement signed by Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Omo-Agege made available to Urhobotoday, the documentary aims to celebrate the senator’s service and impact on Delta State and Nigeria at large.

“Political analysts and supporters of the senator anticipate the broadcast as an opportunity to reflect on his tenure and influence in national politics.

“For those interested in governance and leadership, this documentary offers an insightful look into the journey of one of Delta State’s prominent political figures,” the statement read.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com