Urhobo Social Club Lagos President  Faults UPU Leadership Solidarity Visit To Okowa

LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The president of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Wilson Okpubigho has picked holes in the solidarity visit to the former governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) after his release from EFCC detention over alleged financial misappropriation of N1.3trn derivation accrued to Delta State.

Speaking with newsmen recently, Okpubigho who expressed dismay condemned the solidarity visit in its entirety, saying the visit was out of place and not necessary considering the circumstances that led to the arrest of the former governor.

He maintained that, the visit by the leadership of UPU casts aspersion on their integrity and characters as leaders of the Urhobo ethnic nationality.

“The solidarity visit has brought the name of Urhobo to direpute, and it’s not acceptable to Urhobo people who are proud of their name,” he said.

He, however, stated that, there is nothing wrong if the leadership of the UPU had visited the former governor if he was celebrating his birthday anniversary or doing something worthy, but not when he is being accused or investigated over alleged looting of resources meant for the development of the state.

He advised UPU leadership to always weigh the consequences of their actions, bearing in mind that they are representing over five million Urhobo people who are intelligent and can read between the lines.

“This action of UPU leadership has impacted negatively on the sensibilities of every Urhobo person at home and in the Diaspora,” he said.

He also expressed dismay over the solidarity visit embarked upon by the council of traditional rulers, saying the traditional rulers are the custodian of tradition and culture and should always exercise restrains in taking actions or making public statement that may be mis-contrued by their subjects.

Vanguard

