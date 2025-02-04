UPU Issues Certificate Of Recognition To Urhobo National Youth Congress

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

URHOBO Progress Union, UPU has recently issued a certificate of affiliation to Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC).

The issuance of the certificate by the mother body came after the youth group has satisfactorily fulfilled the requisite conditions for such recognition

Expressing happiness at the development, the leadership of the group, Comr Moses Obayendo; secretary general, Comr Engr CP Frank Erituoyor and chairman of the board of trustees, Comr (Evangelist) Nicholas Evwirnure respectively in a statement made available to Urhobotoday expressed appreciation to the UPU President General, Olorogun Barr Ese Gam for the certification.

According to them, the group expressed gratitude to the apex Urhobo socio-cultural organization for considering the youth group worthy of recognition and affiliation.

The statement reads in parts ” we the Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC)

hereby express our profound gratitude to the leadership of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) currently under the able leadership of Olorogun Barr Ese Gam for the honour done us by this certification which by extension has given us an express formal recognition as a youth wing of the mother umbrella UPU body.

“We are indeed grateful for the privilege of identifying with you as our mother body among other Urhobo youth groups.

“We must state unequivocally that viewing the magnitude of this honour, we stand to assure you of being good ambassadors of the Urhobo nation wherever we find ourselves as a body and as individuals.

“We will not for any reason betray the confidence reposed on us as a youth arm of the body but will rather espouse in good faith with all sense of honesty and dignity the aims and objectives of the oldest socio-cultural group in Nigeria.

We will surely make you proud by the prospective sociocultural activities that shall be unfolded in due course. Once again we say thank you.”

In the same vein, the youth group has pledged her unalloyed loyalty and readiness to heed any call by the mother body for service delivery at any time as long as it would further uplift the good image of the Urhobo nation.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com