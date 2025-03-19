Ughelli South LG Boss Hails Oborevworo’s Concern Towards Okuama People, Gives Contractors Ultimate To Complete Projects

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In concerted effort by the Delta State Government to rehabilitate and reintegrate displaced natives of Okuama in Ughelli South local government council, the area Executive Chairman, Hon Dr. Lucky Avweromre has mandated contractors handling various projects in the place to complete the works within four weeks.

The council chairman gave this order weekend during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Okuama, Ughelli South to ascertain the level of job so far done in the ravaged community.

The construction works are part of conscious effort by the Delta State Government to enhance rehabilitation and resettlement of Okuama people to their ancestral land.

Recall that the community had been deserted due to army invasion for losing seventeen soldiers, an action which has left the land devasted.

Subsequent upon that, the government has embarked on a concerted effort to resettle the inhabitants with teams of contractors been deployed to sites for various works

Meeting with them at Okuama community, on a routine supervision of the works, the council boss tasked the various contractors handling the projects to speed up work pace adding that the displaced Okuama people need to have their homes back as soon as possible.

Hon Lucky Avweromre, in his reassurance to the contractors and engineers reiterated his commitment to make all necessary facilities and enabling environment available for the projects to be delivered on schedule.

Meanwhile, the council chairman has however appreciated the Delta state Governor, His Excellency, Dr (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori for his concern towards the people of Okuama stressing that, the number one citizen has not relented in his effort at reintegrating the affected people since the incident occured.

Noting further, he re emphasized Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s good working relationship and synergy with the military and other law enforcement operatives in the delivery of safety and security network to Deltans and Nigerians at Large adding that the military remains unwavering in securing lives and properties at all time.

Projects inspected include a 40 room Modern Hall with Kitchens and toilets; a Health Center; Primary School and a Second school.

