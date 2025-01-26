Ughelli North LGA Boss Reactivates Late Idiagbon’s Method Of Environmental Sanitation, Shut Down East-West Road

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Monthly Environmental sanitation in Delta State took a major shift in the January 2025 routine as the exercise might have been returned to the days of the late retired Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon with absolute restrictions on vehicular movements along the highway.

The exercise under the supervision of Ughelli North Local Government Council chairman, Olorogun (Barr) Jaro Egbo had the Otovwodo spot of Ughelli East West road locked in total compliance to the environmental laws with forbidden vehicular movements except those on essential duties.

According to the council chairman, the Otovwodo junction that connects the Asaba, East-West roads was locked to ensure safety of workers and others in the course of thorough cleaning of drainages and evacuation of debris amassed in the area.

Egbo posited that the restriction was in order because it affords the people working on the highway and clearing the heavy dirt along the junction to comfortably carry out their cleaning without fear of any vehicle running into them.

Egbo who frowned at violators said the conduct of the exercise was state wide and was given proper publicity stressing that the highway is part of Ughell North as such every other activities within the jurisdiction should wait till the exercise elapsed.

Although, those on essential duties like the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, RT Hon Emomotimi Guwor and Chief of staff to the governor, Hon Eric Joe with entourages and some military officers were eased out of the traffic in continuation of their journey.

Prior to the evacuation of debris and refuse by earth moving machines, some of the market women and traders who also took active part in the sanitation work hailed the effort of the Ughelli North council boss.

“We never see this kain one before, so tee youth copers self dey follow dey sweep.

“Everywhere just dey neat one kain since EGBO enter office ” One of the woman who spoke noted.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, RT Hon Emomotimi Guwor who ran into the exercise and caught in the logjam commended the Ughelli North council chairman for a job well done adding that Hon Barr Egbo was setting a new pace in the conduct of sanitation exercise in the state.

