Ughelli North Council Boss Orders Immediate Removal Of Advert Billboards Erected Under Electricity Cables

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Hon Barr Jaro Egbo has ordered the immediate removal of all billboards and other advertising materials that are directly erected under the electricity lines in the Ughelli Township citing safety reason.

This is even as he has warned against turning the Ughelli township axis of the East-West Road to refuse dump site.

Olorogun Jaro issued this order during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise which held across the council area on the last Saturday of February, 2025.

According to him, it was imperative to remove and relocate all advertising billboard that have been indiscriminately erected close under electricity lines as a matter of urgency for public safety stressing that such insensitive acts is inimical to human lives.

He noted that the safety of human lives and properties are sacrosanct and would not compromise the law in that direction adding that prevention is better than cure.

The Transgraph Press which monitored the exercise also reported that the council boss has specifically berated residents and travelers who turned the Ughelli township portion of the East – west road into refuse dump site.

Hon Egbo’ who went on the cleaning exercise in company of the local government environmental and health workers bemoaned the act describing it as unhealthy and barbaric just as he warned perpetrators to desist from such dirty habit emphasing they should locate the nearest refuse site.

At the Oharisi primary school area, the council boss reportedly focused sanitation attention on that spot as refuse indiscrimately gathered in the area were cleared and evacuated.

The council chairman and his team have opened up the frontage of the Oharisi primary school that had been littered with shanties and sleazy kiosks. This action came several months after the expiration of relocation notice served the traders.

The traders’ hurly- burly had constituted nuisance to the government facility and a learning one for that matter.

Recall that the school’s frontage in its full stretch had it’s front view along the popular Isoko road, Ughelli main town abysmally covered with traders’ unwholesome activities thereby defacing the outward look of the school premises and totally obstructing its being seen as an educational facility.

The council chairman who condemned the act described it as anti socio-educational behaviour stressing that pupils should not be denied proper environmental learning atmosphere.

