Ubiribo’s Son Cries Foul, Alleges Father Was Killed, Inheritance Carted Away By His Wife

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The son of late Nigerian-British businessman and social media personality, Igho Ubiribo, popularly known as Tiny, has questioned the circumstances surrounding his father’s death in Thailand, saying his family was not given sufficient information about what happened.

Naija News reports that Junior Ubiribo, in a video shared online on Wednesday, rejected reports that his father died from complications linked to a cosmetic penis enlargement procedure, insisting that the family still had unanswered questions about the incident.

The 43-year-old businessman died in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 6.

A British coroner had ruled that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by hyaluronic acid injected during a cosmetic procedure.

However, Junior disputed that explanation, alleging that his father’s death was not properly explained to the family.

He said the family learned details about the incident only after reports began circulating publicly.

“We as a family lacked complete clarity of anything that happened because it happened in Thailand. So we got to find out about all of this the same time you did,” he said.

Junior claimed that his father was killed and questioned the circumstances surrounding the medical procedure.

“My dad was killed in March, and I say killed because although they’re trying to peddle this narrative that his penis needed to be bigger, that’s not what happened,” he alleged.

He further questioned whether the cosmetic procedure could explain injuries he claimed were found on his father’s body.

“I’m pretty sure an elongation, or whatever they call it, doesn’t cause you to have a missing eyeball and a giant, gashing forehead,” he said.

However, Junior did not provide medical records, photographs, or other evidence to support the claims, and no official confirmation has been made that Ubiribo suffered the injuries he mentioned.

Junior also accused his father’s wife, fashion designer and socialite Danielle Simba Allen, of failing to provide the family with adequate information after the businessman’s death.

He questioned the status of their marriage and called Allen his father’s “so-called wife.” According to him, the family was not properly informed before Ubiribo was buried in May.

“His wife, I put that in air quotes because they’re not legally married, didn’t provide clarity on anything that happened and kind of just left us in the dark,” he claimed.

Junior further claimed that some of his father’s belongings, including properties and luxury watches, were taken to South Africa after his death.

“I had my inheritance stolen by his wife, which is crazy. Properties and watches just went to South Africa with the wind,” he alleged.

Junior spoke about the emotional impact of losing his father and seeing discussions about the incident online.

He criticised social media users who made jokes about the reports linking the death to a cosmetic procedure, saying the matter had caused pain to the family.

Explaining his emotional reaction during the video, he said smiling was sometimes a way of coping with grief.

“If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry, and I’ve done enough crying since March. I’m tired of it. I’m done. I’m choosing to live my life,” he said.

Describing his father as fearless, Junior said he believed his legacy should not be reduced to the circumstances surrounding his death.

“I miss my dad. He didn’t deserve what happened to him, and he doesn’t deserve what’s happening to him now, for his name to be defiled,” he said.

He ended his message with a tribute, saying, “Rest in peace, Dad. I love and miss you so, so very much.”

NaijaNews

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