Two Young Boys Die Under Strange Circumstance In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (NEWSRANGERS)- Two young boys in their twenties died under strange circumstances in a one-room apartment in Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area, Delta and their remains were deposited at a morgue by the police.

Some persons who spoke to the Vanguard in the area linked the cause of death of the young men to an alleged fume from a generator set placed on their veranda.

According to residents in the compound, one of those who died rented the apartment and moved in on January 1st with three of his friends, adding that they became worried as neighbours when they started perceiving foul smells from the apartment.

The neighbours who did not want to be mentioned said they had to go knock on their door, adding that when no response the police were invited.

” The door was forced open and two lifeless bodies were found. Two others in the room with them looking very feeble were rushed to the hospital”, they said.

The police at the time of this report had yet to comment on the incident.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com