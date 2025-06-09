Twenty  Eight Children Stolen From Urhobo Community With Eight Months

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Many women from Urhobo Community Of Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have staged a protest over the unexplained disappearance of at least 26 children in the community.

Dressed in black, they marched through the streets while chanting sorrowful songs and holding placards with messages like “Stop Stealing Our Children,” “Where Are Our Kids?” and “We Want Justice.”

Reports indicated that those children, primarily aged between three and 10, had been missing for over eight months without any clear explanation.

Local sources have claimed that despite numerous complaints to law enforcement and local authorities, there have been no significant results or recoveries, heightening the residents’ sense of fear and frustration.

One of the protesting mothers, Mrs. Efe Okoro, conveyed the community’s daily fear due to the ongoing situation.

Okoro said: “We are living in fear every day.

“Children go to school and never return. Some disappear while playing just in front of their homes. Nobody is safe anymore.”

Another protester, Mrs. Itohan Orugbo, said that the government and security forces had failed them.

“If our children were the children of senators or top politicians, would they still be missing?” she asked angrily.

The Ovie of Agbarho Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Ogurimerime Okorefe I, had condemned the wave of disappearances of children, describing them as “a declaration of war against the people.”

In a statement, he called on security agencies to “act swiftly or risk the total breakdown of law and order in the community.”

He also urged community vigilantes to increase surveillance in all quarters of Agbarho and advised parents to monitor their children closely.

The nation

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com