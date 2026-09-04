Tributes As Children,  Family, Well-Wishers Bid Pa Anaughe Final Farewell At 101

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was all jubilation, celebration and joy as children, family members and well-wishers gathered at St. Enders College, Agbarho, Ughelli-North local government of Delta State to bid Chief Sunday Warien Anaughe (JP) final farewell.

The glamour, decoration and ambience of the arena of the avenue could be describe as one of the best. The arena was circled with the large canopies that covered guests from all walk of life from rains, coupled with allure chairs and tables. The whole place was glittering as guests stormed the event with their best attires. It was another fashion show.

Music presented by different groups of musicians blaring out of the large speakers with different dancing groups, stick dancers and acrobatic performers acting as side attraction. Food and drinks were in abundant. If the death can experience their own burial, Pa Anaughe has nothing to regret and must equally be celebrating and happy for the love shown to him by his children, family, friends and well-wishers.

Although, the preparation for the burial ceremony had started for long, the real event began on Saturday, August 29th, 2026 with a memorial service at St John’s Anglican Church located at number 21, Esiso Street, Agbarho, Ughelli-North local government area of Delta state. The officiating ministers were Most Rev. C.O. Odutemu, Rt. Rev. Adewole Ebenezer, Ven J.A. Mukoro and Venrable I.E. Okorodudu among others.

Late Pa Anaughe was born on Sunday December 28th, 1924 in Ikweghwu, Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State as the first child of Late Pa Samson Anaughe and late Mrs. Urhah Anaughe nee Opete Mowarin. Being the eldest of ten children of his father, he grew into responsibility early and it stayed with him.

He started his education career at Native Administration School now known as Agbarho Model Primary School, Orho-Agbarho. In 1947, he was admitted into Warri College which later became Government College Ughelli , Delta State as part of its third set as foundation student. In 1951, he sat for the Senior Cambridge School Certificate Examination as part of its pioneer class.

Having passed the Federal Civil Service Examination, he was appointed a Third Class Clerk in the Federal Department of Commerce and Industry Lagos. By 1958, he has risen to Assistant Publications Officer. The Federal Government recognizing his potential, sent him to the United Kingdom on a departmental scholarship where he earned a Diploma in Journalism, completed the Intermediate ACCS, and was admitted as member of the Institute of Journalists, London. He equally studied at the Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts and 1961 qualified through the British Federation of Master Printers.

On returning home, he was appointed Referendum Officer for the plebiscite that created the Mid-Western Region where he over saw the exercise in the Urhobo and Isoko Divisions. He served in Nigeria Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and later in Nigeria High Commission Accra, Ghana.

He was a champion of culture and community service. He joined Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Lagos first as Assistant Secretary, then as Secretary General and eventually as President for decades. While studying in London he served as Secretary of UPU London branch. He put together the new Urhobo ikenike otherwise known stilt dance. He performed before Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and staged again during Nigeria independent in October 1st, 1960. His service to Agbarho did not go unnoticed by its traditional rulers from one generation after another. He was installed as Olorogun on 24th May 1960 and given the traditional title of Avwebo of Agbarho kingdom reserved only for men whose integrity was beyond question.

After living for 101 years of service and unwavering faith, Pa Anaughe lived a life of quiet excellence and lasting impact. His voice may be still now, but what he stood for has not stopped speaking. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

Paying tribute to her late husband, Pa Anaughe’s wife, Mrs. Esther Anaughe described Pa Anaughe her husband, friend and companion for 59 unforgettable years. Hear her, “It’s with a heart full of memories and tears mixed with gratitude that I stand to honor the man who was my husband, my friend and companion for 59 unforgettable years. He leaves behind a legacy as vast as the life he lived.”

Another of Pa Anaughe’s wife, Mrs Roseline Anaughe find it difficult to believe that he is no longer with them. adding that her heart is heavy, but thank God for sharing the journey of life with him.

Pa Anaughe’s first son, Tony Anaughe who described him as the best DAD in the world recalled how helpful he was.

“Papa, everyone called you the best Dad in the world. As your first son, I can tell you they were right. You were helpful. You were helpful. When we needed you, you showed up. When life got heavy you carried it for us. You never made us feel like trouble. Your doors were always open and so was your heart,” he stated, just as he said, “We miss you , Dad. But we will honor you, we will live right, love well and keep laughing just like you taught us.”

Other children, Igho Anaughe, Engr Mudiaga Anaughe, Mrs Erhire Kuale, Sunny Anaughe Jr, Dr Efe Naughe, Akpovire Anaughe and Ovie Anaughe among others poured encomium on Pa Anaughe saying they will miss him while wishing him peaceful rest after a delightful life.

Pa Anaughe’s oldest surviving brother, Hon. Godwin Anaughe described him as not just his elder brother, but one who took up the responsibility of the whole family after they lost their father. He recalled that he stepped up and became their guiding light after their father’s demise by taking on the responsibility of the Anaughe’s family by teaching, correcting and always welcoming everyone into his home.

“Papa you gave me financial support through the university, you instilled in me the understanding that loyalty is always quiet and that true service doesn’t need to be announced. Those lessons have guided me through politics and they continue to be my guiding principles.

” You were the one who stood strong when the storm of life hit us. You held the roof over the Anaughe’s family when we had nothing else to lean on. For many years, you carried our burden in silence, offering your wisdom without expecting anything in return and keeping steady when the winds blew fierce. The house feels emptier now. Your sits are vacant,” Godwin Anaughe lamented, adding, “But the strong foundation you built will always remain. Agbarho will remember you. As your oldest surviving brother, I promise to carry forward the touch of our family values until my last breath. Rest peacefully my brother. Rest well our Avwedo. We will keep your light burning,”

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate and Obarisi of Urhoboland, His Excellency Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was not left out in paying tribute to Pa Anaughe. He recalled that Pa Anaughe, while serving the Government, travelled length and breath of the world but never forgot home.

He recounted that as Chairman of Palace Maintenance Committee, Pa Anaughe supported the construction of Agbarho palace with diligence, stressing that as Ushueche IV and king maker his counsel guided many.

Omo-Agege maintained that he preserved Urhobo culture, dance and history through the Urhobo Art Society and Cultural centre, just as he described him as a quiet humanitarian and father to all who sought his guidance.

The 2027 NDC Senatorial candidate in Delta Central celebrated Pa Anaughe’s younger brothers Godwin Anaughe and Moses Anaughe describing them as committed members of his political famil. pointed out that they embodied the discipline, loyalty and service that Pa Anaughe lived by.

“To his wives, Mrs Esther Anaughe and Mrs. Roseline Anaughe, his children and all Agbarho kingdom take heart. Papa lived well, served well and finished strong. May his soul rest in peace. Adieu, Avwebo of Agbarho. A great Iroko has fallen, but your shade remains,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.

The tributes for Pa Anaughe were endless as they poured in from Agbarho Royal family, APC, Ikweghwu Progress Union, Evware Family, Ikweghwu-Agbarho, Okan Ikwegwu Community, Agbarho (Urhobo)Improvement Union INC, Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, St John’s Anglican Church, Cathederal Church of the Pentecost and Young Christian Fellowship among others wishing him peaceful rest.

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