Tributes As AMORC Laids Prof Idiodi  To Rest In Isoko Community

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The ancient town of Ofagbe in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State was recently a beehive of religious and spiritual activities as the body of late Fr. Prof. John Ovuezirie Akeraino Idiodi was committed to mother Earth by the members of the Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crusis (AMORC) popularly known as “Rosicrucians”.

The funeral service, which was conducted according to the Rosicrucian rites attracted AMORC members and other dignitaries from various parts of the country, especially the Niger Delta region, which comprised lodges from Delta and Edo states and parts of the Eastern part of the country.

It was a moment of reflection, on reincarnation, resurrection of the soul, thoughts about birth and death and the mortally journey between the two realms of life as espoused by the Rosicrucian Order.

However, before the funeral service begun in full, the biography of the late Fr. Prof. John Idiodi was presented to the audience and guests by his colleague from the University of Benin, Benin City.

According to the biography, “Late Fr. Prof. Idiodi returned to Nigeria with his family in November, 1988 on the invitation of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin at the time, Prof. Grace Alele Williams, who met them at the ICTP, Trieste, Italy. He joined the university as a Senior Lecturer while his spouse, Evelyn as a senior liberian.

“In just under four years, his growing reputation as a scholar and educator was recognized with a promotion to associate professor in 1992. John’s characteristic humility led him to only apply for full professorship in 2004, despite meeting the criteria several years before this time. He then became a full Professor of Mathematical Physics.”

The biography read further, “Beyond his professional and familia responsibilities, Fr. Prof. Idiodi was a man of diverse interests and deep spirituality. His lifelong quest for understanding and meaning led him to join the Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, where he remained an active member and officer throughout his life. He voluntarily served the organization in multiple capacities, including the high office of Grand Councilor for several years. His involvement in the Rose Croix University International further reflected his commitment to spiritual growth, research and the pursuit of knowledge.”

After the biography was presented, tributes from children, grand children, family members, Ofagbe Royal Family and Traditional Council, staff of the University of Benin and others, extolled the virtues and legacies of the late Fr. Prof. John Ovuezirie Akeraino Idiodi.

In his tribute, Okeoghene Ivan Idiodi, who is a project manager in development research said, “My father was a man of principles, someone who believed that every moment should be spent productively. As a child, I often found this overwhelming. But with time, I saw the wisdom in his ways. Growing up, he would often say, a parent should be able to talk to their child without saying a word. Eventually, I realized this was possible because I came to understand him better.”

Late Fr. Prof. John Ovuezirie Akeraino Idiodi is survived by his, Dr. Evelyn Omoluabi Idiodi, three children, grand children and family members.

In recognition of his life of diligent and dedicated service, the Olososo of Ososo Kingdom in Edo State, Nigeria (his wife’s birthplace) honoured him and his wife in April 2019 with the respective chieftaincy titles of Ita Osomhere and Inya Osesafe of Ososo Kingdom.

Late Fr. Prof. Idiodi was aged 74. He was buried on Thursday 12 September, 2024 at the Ofagbe Technical College, Ofagbe.

