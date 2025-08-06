Tragedy Strikes As Detained Okuama Leaders Lose Two Children

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a heartbreaking development, two prominent detainees from Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State—Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo and Hon. Belvis Adogbo—have suffered devastating personal losses. Their children, Lauretta Ekpekpo and Oghenevwegba Belvis Adogbo, have both passed away under deeply painful circumstances.

What makes these losses even more tragic is that both fathers remain in military detention in Port Harcourt, where they have been held for over a year without trial, following the military operation in Okuama.

The inability of these men to be present during their children’s final moments or even to mourn them freely underscores the human cost of prolonged detention without due process.

These tragedies are a solemn reminder of the urgent need for justice, transparency, and compassion in the handling of such sensitive matters.

Moses Darah Facebook Page

