Tragedy In Urhobo Community As Vigilante Member Allegedly Strangles Pregnant Lover To Death

LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A devastating incident has shaken the Urhobo Community Of Okpare Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, leaving residents reeling in shock and horror.

A married woman, identified as Ejiro, was allegedly strangled to death by her lover, Olu, a member of the Okpare Vigilante service.

According to sources, Olu had been in an extramarital relationship with Ejiro, resulting in her pregnancy. However, Olu allegedly pressured Ejiro to terminate the pregnancy, which she refused. The situation escalated on the evening of February 4, 2025, when Olu invited Ejiro (who is paternally from Ewu Kingdom, and maternally from Ovwor Town in Olomu Kingdom) to his residence, where an argument ensued.

It was alleged that Olu severely beat Ejiro before strangling her to death. He then hired a wheelbarrow and allegedly disposed of her body along Army Road, where it was discovered the following morning, February 5, 2025.

The police at Otu Jeremi were alerted, and an investigation was launched. Olu was arrested after Ejiro’s eldest daughter reported that he was the last person to have contact with her mother. During questioning, Olu allegedly confessed to the crime. It was gathered that before leaving for Olu’s residence, Ejiro had confided in her eldest daughter that she was carrying a baby for the suspect and was the one who had called, inviting her to his residence.

Two days later, the community is still grappling with the aftermath of the incident, with many expressing outrage and sadness. Many were seen discussing the tragedy in groups

A source, who craved anonymity, said the “incident has raised concerns about the growing disregard for human life and the need for greater accountability within the community.”

He continued, “Olu was well-known for riding his Okada (motorcycle) at top speed within the town, just as his adulterous relationship with the deceased was known to people. I wonder what must have gone into him to commit such a dastardly act.”

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary, and the family is awaiting justice.

When contacted through an SMS message, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe said he will verify. We have not been able to hear from before going to press.

